NFL trade deadline tracker: Latest news, updates, analysis on teams' deals

The NFL trade deadline marks the last opportunity for teams to make a major shake-up before the stretch run of the regular season.

Before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, general managers and coaches can swing deals to either gear up for a playoff push or look toward the future by clearing cap space or loading up on draft capital. And several notable names - including Von Miller, Stephon Gilmore and Zach Ertz – have already been moved ahead of the cutoff date.

USA TODAY Sports has already detailed the notable players that could be moved this year as well as which teams are buyers and which ones are sellers. Check back for more updates leading to Tuesday's deadline.

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack runs the ball during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore, Md.

Latest NFL trade news

Packers hunting for a deal?

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged Monday that his team is "working extremely hard trying to find something" at the trade deadline.

“If the right opportunity presents itself, I think that’s something that we could be involved with,” LaFleur said. “I know (Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst) and his staff are working extremely hard at trying to find something. It’s just whether or not the right opportunity exists.”

Riding a seven-game win streak and tied for the NFL's best record at 7-1, the Packers had been seen as likely buyers at the deadline. Wide receiver could be a potential point of interest, though Green Bay hopes to have its top three players at the position - including star Davante Adams - back for this week. Tight end could also be a focus, as starter Robert Tonyan is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Lions might not have a shake-up ahead

Even amid an 0-8 start, the Detroit Lions might not be inclined to make any substantial moves at the trade deadline.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday the team was "open to listening to anything" but that nothing appeared to be materializing.

"I don’t see anything right now that I could say has got any legs," Campbell said.

Unloading high-priced pass rusher Trey Flowers might be unrealistic given his contract, and the Lions otherwise might be reticent to part with any meaningful contributors.

Saints not searching for a QB

The New Orleans Saints appear to be standing pat with their in-house options after Jameis Winston was lost for the season to a torn ACL.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Monday that it would be "a challenge" to bring in an outside quarterback given the challenges of getting any passer up to speed in the offense.

That likely means that Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill will get their opportunities to serve as starter moving forward.

Completed NFL trades

Denver Broncos send outside linebacker Von Miller to Los Angeles Rams for 2022 second- and third-round picks.

Analysis: Barring a Deshaun Watson trade, this could be the defining deal of the deadline. Few expected the Broncos to part with the face of the franchise and former Super Bowl MVP, but it's clear Denver is looking for a different formula after its defense helped compensate for the franchise's many quarterback whiffs in recent years. Those two Day 2 picks should come in handy for when GM George Paton wants to make his play for a franchise signal-caller - either in a trade or via the draft. Los Angeles, meanwhile, lands another superstar for its defense by dealing away draft capital. The Rams have an NFL-best 25 sacks, but Raheem Morris' unit likely won't need to be so reliant on the blitz with Miller on board.

Houston Texans send running back Mark Ingram to New Orleans Saints for 2024 seventh-round pick.

Analysis: A sensible swap for both sides. New Orleans gets a veteran running back familiar with the Saints' offense, and he could come in handy down the stretch if Alvin Kamara needs to take on a bigger role in the passing game after quarterback Jameis Winston was lost for the season to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Houston, meanwhile, had little reason to carry on with a soon-to-be 32-year-old running back amid the franchise's extensive rebuild.

Philadelphia Eagles send quarterback Joe Flacco to New York Jets for 2022 sixth-round pick.

Analysis: Hard to figure out the Jets' vision with this deal after the team bypassed signing a veteran backup like Flacco in the offseason. The signal-caller didn't join Gang Green until Friday, leaving Mike White to serve as Zach Wilson's fill-in after the rookie's injury. Maybe Joe Douglas couldn't have seen White's breakout coming, but there was little reason to make this deal for a team out of the playoff mix. The Eagles were in fine shape with Gardner Minshew able to serve as Jalen Hurts' backup, so recouping a pick should be seen as a boon.

Los Angeles Rams send linebacker Kenny Young to Denver Broncos for exchange of 2024 late-round picks.

Analysis: This essentially amounted to a cap-clearing move for Los Angeles, which saved $1.3 million with the deal, according to overthecap. Denver, meanwhile, was able to pick up a starter on the cheap for a linebacker corps that had been hit hard by injuries.

Philadelphia Eagles send tight end Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and 2022 fifth-round pick

Analysis: Ertz got his long-awaited exit from Philadelphia and leaves ranking No. 2 in career receptions for the franchise (579). Arizona had incentive to add help at tight end after Maxx Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury. Ertz is already off to a fast start with the Cardinals, recording a 47-yard touchdown in his debut and saying he had "never seen so much green grass in the middle of the field."

New England Patriots send cornerback Stephon Gilmore to Carolina Panthers for 2023 sixth-round pick

Analysis: It's difficult to believe that the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year would fetch only a sixth-round pick, but the Patriots made it clear they planned to part with Gilmore before eventually reaching this deal. While the cornerback was expected to be a splashy addition to a dominant pass defense, Carolina has gone 1-3 since the deal. Gilmore played in just 17 snaps in his 2021 debut in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, and it might take him some time to get comfortable after starting the year on the PUP list with a quad injury. New England has since lost fellow cornerback Jonathan Jones to a season-ending shoulder injury but has pushed back into the AFC playoff mix at 4-4.

