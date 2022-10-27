NFL trade deadline tracker 2022: Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn among players moved

This is the time of year when NFL teams have a decision to make: Should they be buyers or sellers as the NFL trade deadline approaches? Some teams are trying to make a push for the postseason and others are attempting to stockpile draft picks in an effort to rebuild. We have already witnessed multiple teams complete trades in advance of the Nov. 1, 4 p.m. ET deadline.

There are probably more trades on the horizon. USA TODAY Sports breaks down some of the top trades from around the NFL, and will update this page all the way up to the Nov. 1 deadline.

Eagles land Robert Quinn

The Eagles traded for the veteran pass rusher on Wednesday. Philadelphia sent a fourth-round pick to the Bears for Quinn. This is the third time that Quinn has been traded in his career. He had been the subject of trade rumors all season.

The 32-year-old has produced 367 tackles, 102 sacks and 109 tackles for loss in 163 career games.

The Bears traded away their other standout edge rusher, Khalil Mack, prior to the 2022 NFL draft.

Jets trade for James Robinson after rookie RB goes down

The Jets pivoted quickly after rookie running back Breece Hall suffered a season-ending knee injury. To help fill the void in the backfield, the Jets sent a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick to the Jaguars in exchange for Robinson.

Robinson, 24, became expendable in Jacksonville after he lost the team’s starting RB job to Travis Etienne. In New York, Robinson will share responsibilities with Michael Carter.

Robinson rushed for 2,177 yards and 18 touchdowns in 35 games in Jacksonville. He compiled 1,070 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as an undrafted rookie in 2020. His 1,414 yards from scrimmage in 2020 were the most by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.

Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The San Francisco 49ers acquired McCaffrey last week in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024. McCaffrey made his 49ers debut in Week 7.

McCaffrey tallied 7,272 yards from scrimmage and 50 total touchdowns in six seasons with the Panthers. His best season came in 2019 when he had 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards. Injuries plagued the versatile running back in 2020 and 2021, but he’s played in all seven games thus far this year.

McCaffrey isn’t new to the Bay Area. He was a star running back at Stanford.

The trade also has family ties. McCaffrey’s father, Ed, is a former 49ers wide receiver and Ed also played for the Broncos under Kyle Shanahan’s father, Mike.

Robbie Anderson shipped to Arizona

Less than 24 hours after he was sent to the locker room during the Panthers’ 24-10 loss the Rams, Anderson was dealt to the Cardinals on Oct. 17. Carolina received a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick for Anderson.

Anderson’s career numbers include 368 catches and 29 touchdowns.

