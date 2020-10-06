NFL trade deadline: Three potential wide receiver targets for Patriots to pursue

Albert Breer identifies three potential WR trade targets for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3, so teams have just a few weeks to make moves and fortify their rosters before the playoff races in both conferences really heat up.

The New England Patriots have several roster weaknesses to consider addressing ahead of the trade deadline, and one position at, or near the top of the list is wide receiver.

The run game has shined for the Patriots through the first four games of the 2020 season. New England ranks second in rushing yards per game, tied for second in rushing touchdowns and tied for fourth in yards per carry.

The passing attack has been less successful. The Patriots rank 24th in pass yards per game and their three passing touchdowns are tied for the second-fewest in the league.

Upgrading the talent and depth at wide receiver would be an effective way for the Patriots to improve their passing game, regardless of who's starting at quarterback.

The MMQB's Albert Breer identified three potential wide receiver trade targets for the Patriots to pursue after Monday night's game.

Check out it out in the "Patriots Postgame Live" video above.