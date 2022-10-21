NFL trade deadline target Elijah Moore won't be dealt, coach Robert Saleh says

Jets take NFL trade deadline target Elijah Moore off market originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The apple of the Chicago Bears' eye at the 2022 NFL trade deadline isn't leaving the glitz and glamour of Broadway -- at least for now, his coach says.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told the media Friday that trading disgruntled WR Elijah Moore ahead of the league's Nov. 1 deadline was "not an option" but did note that the second-year speedster out of Ole Miss would miss the team's Week 7 battle against the Denver Broncos.

“In my view, whether we agree or not, it doesn't matter, but to ask him to play a football game with where he is from a mental standpoint wouldn't be fair to him,” said Saleh, who insisted Moore wasn't being punished by the team. “That's strictly my decision.”

Moore was excused from practice by the team to be with his family to attend to a personal matter on Thursday. The wide receiver spent the day away from the facility and then asked to be dealt.

“For me, knowing the individual and know what he wants, he wants to contribute,” said Saleh, who has the Jets off to a 4-2 start and on the door-step of the team's fourth consecutive win on Sunday.

“He's a competitive kid. He's a competitive man. He feels like he can do more within the offense to help us across the board. And to me, that’s admirable," Saleh concluded. "You want your guys to have that confidence in themselves where they know that they can do more for the offense.”

The news from Saleh means that the Monsters of the Midway might have to divert their attention south from the Big Apple to Carolina where another NFL receiver with the last name Moore sits in a similarly unhappy situation with the Panthers.

D.J. Moore has had his name floated in NFL trade deadline rumors, and yet Carolina seems reluctant to deal the fifth-year WR out of Maryland despite its apparent fire sale after the firing of head coach Matt Rhule.

The Bears limited pass offense could certainly use a boost before the trade deadline. Chicago sits at 2-4 overall and third place in the NFC North. Worse than the team's record has been its aerial attack which ranks dead last in the NFL with 869 passing yards through the first six games of the 2022 season.

A Week 7 loss on Monday Night Football to the New England Patriots would send the team further up the 2023 NFL Draft order -- possibly towards Justin Fields replacement under center.