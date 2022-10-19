NFL trade deadline: Seahawks have made CB Sidney Jones available

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, the Seahawks have made cornerback Sidney Jones available for a trade.

Jones (6-foot-0, 181 pounds) performed well above expectation last season, only allowing two touchdowns in coverage and an 84.3 passer rating. However, he’s fallen out of the rotation this year thanks to the ascendance of veteran Mike Jackson – who has taken his spot at left cornerback – as well as standout rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. So far, Jones has only appeared in three games and played 45 defensive snaps.

Fowler says Jones wants to go somewhere he can play more:

“In other cornerback news, multiple sources say the Seattle Seahawks have made Sidney Jones IV available. Seattle would love to keep Jones but is rolling with its young three-man corner rotation of Tariq Woolen, Mike Jackson and Coby Bryant. Jones, like most players, wants to play and can help a corner-needy team.”

Even if you’re not 100% sold on Mike Jackson it makes sense for the Seahawks to deal him, because if Tre Brown ever returns from his knee injury Jones will become even more expendable. Getting anything in return for him would be a bonus – even if it’s only a seventh-round pick.

