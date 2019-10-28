NFL trade deadline live updates: Latest rumors, news, predictions

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and a number of contenders should be in the market to make trade that could alter the course of their season.

We already have seen the Jaguars trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Rams, the 49ers acquire wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos and the Patriots pick up Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons.

The Oct. 29 trade deadline (1 p.m. PT) is fast approaching, so you'll want to be up to date on all the latest moves as soon as they happen.

Will the 49ers make another move to solidify themselves as the best in the NFC? What will Jon Gruden's Raiders choose to do after their heartbreaking Week 8 loss dropped them to 3-4 on the season? Buy? Sell? With Gruden, anything and everything is on the table.

You can follow all of the NFL trade deadline rumors, news and talk below:

12:02 p.m.: Is Washington finally ready to move Trent Williams?

Sources: The #Redskins are now open to dealing star LT Trent Williams. They have begun the process of looking at potential suitors, and the #Browns have been one. Unclear how high they set the asking price, but they'll at least listen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

11:15 a.m.: Could O.J. Howard be on the move?

Rumors continue to swirl around OJ Howard as a trade candidate. Two weeks ago I was told he wasn't available. I'm now told that the only way the Bucs consider trading him right now is for a substantial offer. Multiple teams have inquired. https://t.co/yiKTDuNqAK — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 28, 2019

9:26 a.m.: The Giants reportedly are beefing up their pass rush. For what? Unclear.

Trade: Jets traded Leonard Williams to Giants for a 3 this year and a 5 in 2021, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

6:55 a.m.: The Cardinals reportedly are bulking up their backfield after they lost Chase Edmonds on Sunday.

Trade: Arizona has reached agreement in principle to trade a conditional 2020 draft pick to Miami for RB Kenyan Drake, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

4:29 a.m.: What's the latest on Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson and Broncos cornerback Chris Harris?

From @gmfb: The trade deadline is two days away, and we offer some names to watch -- #Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake, #Jets WR Robby Anderson, and #Broncos CB Chris Harris. pic.twitter.com/ZZFQRwm75O — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

