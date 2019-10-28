NFL trade deadline live updates: Latest rumors, news, predictions

Josh Schrock
NBC Sports BayArea

The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and a number of contenders should be in the market to make trade that could alter the course of their season.

We already have seen the Jaguars trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Rams, the 49ers acquire wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos and the Patriots pick up Mohamed Sanu from the Falcons. 

The Oct. 29 trade deadline (1 p.m. PT) is fast approaching, so you'll want to be up to date on all the latest moves as soon as they happen.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Will the 49ers make another move to solidify themselves as the best in the NFC? What will Jon Gruden's Raiders choose to do after their heartbreaking Week 8 loss dropped them to 3-4 on the season? Buy? Sell? With Gruden, anything and everything is on the table.

You can follow all of the NFL trade deadline rumors, news and talk below:

12:02 p.m.: Is Washington finally ready to move Trent Williams?

11:15 a.m.: Could O.J. Howard be on the move?

9:26 a.m.: The Giants reportedly are beefing up their pass rush. For what? Unclear.

6:55 a.m.:  The Cardinals reportedly are bulking up their backfield after they lost Chase Edmonds on Sunday.

4:29 a.m.: What's the latest on Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson and Broncos cornerback Chris Harris?

NFL trade deadline live updates: Latest rumors, news, predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next