NFL trade deadline live: Latest news, rumors on A.J. Green, other targets

NFL teams have precious hours to solidify their rosters before the home stretch. Which clubs are willing to make a splash?

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and several teams already have made significant moves, most notably the undefeated New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, who added wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders, respectively.

But reports suggest both clubs may not be done dealing, and there are a number of big names -- Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green among them -- who could be moved in the next 24 hours.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, what's the latest trade deadline scuttlebutt? We'll track every notable rumor and deal in the live blog below. (All times Eastern.)

11:50 a.m.: Here's a bombshell from the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta: The New York Jets reportedly are looking to trade running back Le'Veon Bell after handing him a huge contract this past offseason.

Sources: Jets looking to trade Le'Veon Bell before 4 pm deadline.



Story: https://t.co/WnsyYe8Vsm pic.twitter.com/UneQInsL7n



— Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) October 29, 2019

11:15 a.m.: ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio says he'd "keep an eye on" New England as a landing spot for Bucs tight end O.J. Howard.

11 a.m.: Our own Tom E. Curran is reporting the Patriots are unlikely to be very busy ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline. Unless...

Story continues

8:15 a.m.: The Patriots are all set at cornerback, and it sounds like the Detroit Lions and New York Giants aren't budging on their own star corners, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

From @gmfb: The #Lions' asking price for CB Darius Slay has remained incredibly high so I don't see him getting traded today, nor has there been any indication #Giants CB Janoris Jenkins is on the move. #NFLTradeDeadline #AsOfRightNow pic.twitter.com/7mMEPkvAaP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 29, 2019

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 7:25 a.m.: Happy trade deadline day! CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora provides a handy look at the biggest names who could be traded Tuesday, as well as his predictions for where they'll end up. (O.J. Howard to the Patriots, anyone?)

A few hunches on where some of the most-coveted trade options end up - AJ Green/Saints (if CIN ownership accepts reality and relents on trade talks) , Trent Williams/Browns, OJ Howard/Pats, Chris Harris/Eagles, Derek Wolfe/Colts, Des Trufant/Chiefs, Robby Anderson/Jags — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 29, 2019

*****

Monday, Oct. 28, 10:15 p.m.: Amid the Gordon rumors, the Chargers have cut bait with their offensive coordinator...

Ken Whisenhunt has been relieved from his duties as offensive coordinator. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 29, 2019

4:30 p.m.: Could the Los Angeles Chargers deal star running back Melvin Gordon? The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions may come calling, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Some around league have linked Lions and Bills to Melvin Gordon. Both teams could be in the market for RB help, and Gordon would make sense if Chargers loosen asking price. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 28, 2019

4:05 p.m.: The 49ers apparently had interest in Sanu before the Patriots traded for him, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports.

The other WR the #49ers were interested in last week was Mohamed Sanu. SF didn't get the sense the #Bengals were all that interested in moving A.J. Green. Plus, SF was wary because of his injuries. They have no idea what kind player he'll be when he's finally able to play. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 28, 2019

3:58 p.m.: Washington is seeking a first-round pick for Williams, according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.

The Redskins have begun the process of ascertaining interest across the league. And I'm told the asking price, for right now (and this is obviously subject to change), is a first-round pick. https://t.co/gtkbT3Afum — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 28, 2019

3:10 p.m.: It appears Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams is on the market, after all... Might the Patriots have interest?

Sources: The #Redskins are now open to dealing star LT Trent Williams. They have begun the process of looking at potential suitors, and the #Browns have been one. Unclear how high they set the asking price, but they'll at least listen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

3:05 p.m.: We have another trade! The 2-5 Cleveland Browns are trading defensive end Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles following their loss to the Patriots, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Browns traded LB Genard Avery to the Eagles. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

2:30 p.m.: Here's the latest on Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard, who could be a potential target for the Patriots.

Rumors continue to swirl around OJ Howard as a trade candidate. Two weeks ago I was told he wasn't available. I'm now told that the only way the Bucs consider trading him right now is for a substantial offer. Multiple teams have inquired. https://t.co/yiKTDuNqAK — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 28, 2019

1:45 p.m.: It's been a busy day for New England's competitors in the AFC East...

The Miami Dolphins have traded running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals, while the New York Jets are shipping defensive end Leonard Williams to the Giants, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins and Jets are a combined 1-12, so it's no surprise they're both selling ahead of the deadline.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL trade deadline live: Latest news, rumors on A.J. Green, other targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston