NFL trade deadline live: Latest news, rumors on A.J. Green, other targets

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

NFL teams have precious hours to solidify their rosters before the home stretch. Which clubs are willing to make a splash?

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and several teams already have made significant moves, most notably the undefeated New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, who added wide receivers Mohamed Sanu and Emmanuel Sanders, respectively.

But reports suggest both clubs may not be done dealing, and there are a number of big names -- Cincinnati Bengals wideout A.J. Green among them -- who could be moved in the next 24 hours.

So, what's the latest trade deadline scuttlebutt? We'll track every notable rumor and deal in the live blog below. (All times Eastern.)

11:50 a.m.: Here's a bombshell from the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta: The New York Jets reportedly are looking to trade running back Le'Veon Bell after handing him a huge contract this past offseason.

11:15 a.m.: ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio says he'd "keep an eye on" New England as a landing spot for Bucs tight end O.J. Howard.

   

11 a.m.: Our own Tom E. Curran is reporting the Patriots are unlikely to be very busy ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline. Unless...

8:15 a.m.: The Patriots are all set at cornerback, and it sounds like the Detroit Lions and New York Giants aren't budging on their own star corners, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 7:25 a.m.: Happy trade deadline day! CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora provides a handy look at the biggest names who could be traded Tuesday, as well as his predictions for where they'll end up. (O.J. Howard to the Patriots, anyone?)

Monday, Oct. 28, 10:15 p.m.: Amid the Gordon rumors, the Chargers have cut bait with their offensive coordinator...

4:30 p.m.: Could the Los Angeles Chargers deal star running back Melvin Gordon? The Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions may come calling, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

4:05 p.m.: The 49ers apparently had interest in Sanu before the Patriots traded for him, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports.

3:58 p.m.: Washington is seeking a first-round pick for Williams, according to the MMQB's Albert Breer.

3:10 p.m.: It appears Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams is on the market, after all... Might the Patriots have interest?

3:05 p.m.: We have another trade! The 2-5 Cleveland Browns are trading defensive end Genard Avery to the Philadelphia Eagles following their loss to the Patriots, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

2:30 p.m.: Here's the latest on Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard, who could be a potential target for the Patriots.

1:45 p.m.: It's been a busy day for New England's competitors in the AFC East...

The Miami Dolphins have traded running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals, while the New York Jets are shipping defensive end Leonard Williams to the Giants, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins and Jets are a combined 1-12, so it's no surprise they're both selling ahead of the deadline.

