NFL trade deadline: Is CB Kyle Fuller an option for Patriots?

NFL trade deadline: Is Kyle Fuller an option for Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have a need at cornerback, and a two-time Pro Bowler at the position reportedly is available.

The Denver Broncos are seeking a deal for cornerback Kyle Fuller ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, Pro Football Talk reports.

Fuller is enduring a rough season in Denver and has only played four snaps total over the last two games. The 29-year-old earned Pro Bowl nods in 2018 and 2019 with the Chicago Bears, though, so maybe he could benefit from change in scenery.

While New England's secondary played well against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, the team still is thin at cornerback with Jonathan Jones out for the season due to injury and Stephon Gilmore traded earlier in the year. J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills are the team's starting corners, with Myles Bryant and Joejuan Williams taking over Jones' slot responsibilities.

Our Phil Perry recently proposed the Patriots sending the Broncos a 2022 fourth-round pick for Fuller, and if New England wants to make a serious playoff push after improving to 4-4, that deal might be worth it. Finances might present a hang-up, though: Fuller carries a $9.5 million cap hit this season on his one-year contract, and the Patriots currently have about $4.3 million in cap space, per Over The Cap.

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, so we'll find out soon where New England stands.