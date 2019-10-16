NFL trade deadline: 8 cornerback targets for Eagles with Jalen Ramsey off the board

After Eagles fans had hoped for weeks that Howie Roseman would pull the trigger and land Jalen Ramsey, the Pro Bowl cornerback was dealt to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick on Tuesday night.

We can all debate whether or not the Eagles should have paid that price - and that is a fun debate - but it won't change anything. Ramsey is off the table and the Eagles have less than two weeks before the trade deadline on Oct. 29.

Here are several other cornerbacks who might be available in a trade:

CB Patrick Peterson (Cardinals)

Peterson is 29, but it somehow feels like he's been a rumored trade target for the Eagles for about 15 years. The former first-round pick has truly been a great player for a long time. He's been in the league eight years and is an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. Peterson missed the first six games of the year because of a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, but he's back now and ready to play. The Cardinals have been hesitant to trade him, but they're 2-3-1 and rebuilding with a rookie quarterback. Peterson has one year left on his deal after this season. The price would be relatively high for him, but maybe the Eagles can get a few years of Peterson at a high level.



CB Chris Harris Jr. (Broncos)

Harris is 30 and in the final year of his contract, so he might just be a rental. The Broncos don't seem eager to trade away players and they have won two straight games (2-4), but they should probably still sell. Harris worked his way from being an undrafted rookie to a four-time Pro Bowler. He's been at his best as a nickel, but can play outside too.



CB Xavien Howard (Dolphins)

I don't think Miami is going to trade Howard, but I'd at least make a call. He's still just 26 and had seven interceptions in a Pro Bowl season last year. Howard has a knee injury right now too, which would be another hurdle. And the Dolphins did sign him to a big contract in May, so they seem to view him as a piece for the future.



CB Desmond Trufant (Falcons)

The Falcons fooled me again this season. I thought they were going to be good and they stink to the point where they probably should be selling. Trufant is 29 now and under contract for three more seasons. He's pretty expensive, but he would help and Roseman can figure out the numbers.



CB Josh Norman (Redskins)

No, Norman isn't what he once was with the Panthers, but he'd be an upgrade for the Eagles. There are some reasons not to make this move, though. He's 31, has a loud personality and a bloated contract with another year on it after this season. But if the compensation is right, it wouldn't be a horrible idea.



CB Janoris Jenkins (Giants)

Not sure how the Giants would feel about trading Jenkins in the division, but the 30-year-old is having a good season with three interceptions in six games. He has one more year under contract after this season with a salary of over $10 million next year, but the Eagles could get out of it or restructure.



CB Trumaine Johnson (Jets)

Johnson has a ridiculous salary after signing a five-year, $72.5 million deal last March and the Jets should be eager to dump that off. Heck, they benched him earlier this season. But maybe a change of scenery would do the 29-year-old good.



CB Artie Burns (Steelers)

The former first-round pick hasn't played up to that status and has fallen out of favor in Pittsburgh. He's also in a contract year, so the Steelers might want to get something for him before he walks as a free agent. It probably wouldn't take much to get him to Philly.



If the Eagles don't trade for a cornerback, there are other positions that would make sense, too. Here are a few names I'd at least call about: EDGE Von Miller (Broncos), EDGE Vic Beasley (Falcons), EDGE Carson Dunlap (Bengals), DT Geno Atkins (Bengals), DT Leonard Williams (Jets), WR Emmanuel Sanders (Broncos), A.J. Green (Bengals), WR DeVante Parker (Dolphins).

Roseman has pulled off significant moves in each of the last two seasons: for Jay Ajayi in 2017 and for Golden Tate last year. He has less than two weeks to get one done this year.

