NFL trade deadline 2022 tracker: Stay updated on final day

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET today, and already we've seen a flurry of deals. Stay up to date on the final transactions before the 2022 window closes with Yahoo Sports.

Notable NFL 2022 trade deadline deals

Ravens make big move for Roquan Smith Oct. (31)

The Baltimore Ravens acquired LB Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears reportedly in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick

Chiefs add Kadarius Toney to arsenal (Oct. 27)

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired WR Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick

Eagles flex out pass rush with Robert Quinn (Oct. 26)

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired EDGE Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick

Jets add RB after losing Breece Hall (Oct. 25)

The New York Jets acquired RB James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick

49ers make blockbuster Christian McCaffrey move (Oct. 21)

The San Francisco 49ers acquired RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 fifth-round pick

Cardinals trade for Robbie Anderson (Oct. 17)

The Arizona Cardinals acquired WR Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick