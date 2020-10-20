NFL trade deadline 2020: 10 wide receiver targets for Patriots to pursue

NFL trade deadline 2020: 10 wide receiver targets for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have been active ahead of the NFL trade deadline in recent seasons, and they would be wise to take an aggressive approach in 2020.

There are several roster needs for the Patriots to address before the Nov. 3 deadline, and one of the top priorities should be upgrading at wide receiver.

The Patriots don't have a legitimate down field threat. Second-year wideout N'Keal Harry has not taken a huge leap in his development and didn't tally a single reception in Sunday's Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos. Veteran receiver Julian Edelman has caught just seven passes for 66 yards and zero touchdowns over the last three games.

Something must be done to bolster the skill level and depth at the wide receiver position if the Patriots are going to secure a playoff spot.