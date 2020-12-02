NFL totally drops façade of player safety with latest Ravens COVID-19 positive

Curt Popejoy
What exactly was all this for? The Pittsburgh Steelers have been forced to adjust their schedule twice because of the irresponsibility of the Baltimore Ravens all the while the NFL has been preaching player safety. But it’s pretty clear this was never a concern and the latest news cements it.

According to multiple sources, the Ravens had another positive test by a player on Tuesday. According to Ravens writer Jeff Zrebiec, the player who tested positive practiced with the team for the last two days. Nevertheless, the Ravens are in the air, headed to Pittsburgh for Wednesday’s game.

If this is true, why didn’t the NFL just have the game go on Thanksgiving? None of this makes any sense. All these delays have done is throw off the schedule of a team that did nothing wrong and allow the offending team to get players back off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

