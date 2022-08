Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 19-14, in the preseason opener Saturday at Soldier Field. Here’s what you need to know about the game. Justin Fields’ day In three series of work, Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 4 of 7 passes for 48 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked twice and had one 10-yard run. His two best plays came on third ...