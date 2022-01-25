'NFL Total Access' crew gives out Divisional Round game balls
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Gabriel DavisLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Josh AllenLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The 'NFL Total Access' crew gives out their Divisional Round game balls to Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network