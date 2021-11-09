'NFL Total Access' crew gives out Week 9 game balls

Entertainment Tonight Videos

Pete Davidson’s impression of Aaron Rodgers on ‘Saturday Night Live’ took aim at the backlash surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s vaccination controversy. In the sketch, Davidson goes after the NFL star, including Rodgers’ ‘woke mob’ comment from his interview on the Pat McAfee Show. Plus, the night featured surprise appearances from two icons on different ends of the pop culture spectrum. The *real* Dionne Warwick met Ego Nwodim’s take on the music legend, and Tracy Morgan returned to 30 Rockefeller Plaza for a sketch examining the social dynamics of men’s bathrooms. ‘Saturday Night Live’ airs Saturdays on NBC.