‘NFL Total Access’ Canceled By NFL Network After 21 Years

NFL Network has canceled NFL Total Access after 21 years on the air, Deadline has learned.

Amid the major changes at the network, the football news show, which premiered in 2003 and airs on weeknights, was canceled.

“Like any successful organization, the NFL regularly evaluates its workforce to ensure the proper support of strategic priorities including international expansion, the growth of flag football, and the evolution of digital and media platforms,” an NFL spokesperson said in a statement. “We have made the difficult decision to part ways with some employees to allow us to further invest in these growth areas and ensure the continued strength of our game and the business.”

NFL Total Access’s most recent roster included Mike Yam, Kimmi Chex, David Carr, Michael Robinson and Chase Daniel. According to a report from The Athletic, the last show for NFL Total Access is set for May 17.

The network’s cancellation of NFL Total Access comes as it also parted ways with other on-air personalities, such as Melissa Star, Andrew Siciliano, Will Selva, and James Palmer. Michael Irvin was also recently reported to have been cut from the network and was part of the layoffs in April.

Amid the changes, the NFL Network is in the process of moving production of Good Morning Football from New York City to its headquarters in Los Angeles.

The morning show hosted by Jamie Erdahl, Kyle Brandt, Jason McCourty, and Peter Schrager was placed on a hiatus until later this summer amid the move. GMFB briefly returned to cover the NFL draft from Detroit, Michigan. NFL Network has not confirmed when the show will return to air live episodes or which hosts will make the move to the West Coast.

