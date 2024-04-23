NFL Total Access: Bills should take two receivers early at 2024 NFL draft

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein thinks the Buffalo Bills should use their top-two picks on receivers at the 2024 NFL draft.

Appearing on a segment of NFL Total Access, Zierlein said he can see the Bills taking two wideouts in the first three rounds of the draft. As it turns out, Buffalo only holds two picks in that range of the draft board at Nos. 28 and 60.

The full segment can be found in the clip below:

"I think it would be a wise move, within the first 3 rounds, to take 2 wide receivers"@LanceZierlein thinks the @BuffaloBills should go all-in on receivers in this year's @NFLDraft 👀 pic.twitter.com/CPIhHyurfr — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) April 18, 2024

