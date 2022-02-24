The NFL’s top candidates for the franchise tag

The NFL’s window for using the franchise tag opened on Tuesday and runs through March 8. Not every team will use the tag, but several teams have a legitimate candidate entering the window.

Teams can use the franchise tag or transition tag on any player with an expiring contract. It’s a one-year contracted tender and a tool for teams to keep a key player out of unrestricted free agency.

Last year, nine players received the tag.

Here are the NFL’s top franchise tag candidates in 2022:

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





CB J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

New England won’t find a better option than Jackson – not in the draft and not in free agency. The Patriots, who generally have a strong pipeline of cornerbacks, are uncharacteristically thin at the position. That’s why they’d do what they rarely do and use the franchise tag. They need Jackson back for another year to solidify the position. It’s unclear, however, if they’ll sign him to a long-term deal. — Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88)

Gesicki had one of the best years of his career in 2021, as he set career highs in receptions (73) and yards (780). The tight end tag number ($10.9 million) is just under what Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith got from New England last offseason. That seems about right for Gesicki’s value, but will new head coach Mike McDaniel value a tight end who doesn’t bring anything in the blocking game? — Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

S Jessie Bates, Cincinnati Bengals

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Bates predictably regressed during the regular season compared to the year prior. But he’s still the rangy playmaker the Bengals need to make the whole unit’s scheme work. It doesn’t hurt that he turned it up during the playoffs either, intercepting two passes, defending six and recording 20 tackles. — Chris Roling, Bengals Wire

Story continues

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

While Jadeveon Clowney is likely to get paid more, Njoku’s situation makes him an interesting candidate for the franchise tag. He is still young (25) with a ton of athletic ability. Fluke injuries, along with some drop issues, have kept him from reaching his full potential but he still has a lot of value. — Jared Mueller, Browns Wire

OLB Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III (58)

The Titans might want to make sure Landry’s career year in 2021 wasn’t a fluke. However, using the franchise tag could cost more in the short term, which isn’t ideal for a cap-strapped team like Tennessee. — Mike Moraitis, Titans Wire

OT Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Receiver DJ Chark Jr. could be a candidate here, too. However, Robinson is coming off a season where he started in 14 games and had a 76.6 PFF grade in pass protection. — James Johnson, Jaguars Wire

OT Orlando Brown, Jr., Kansas City Chiefs

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

After investing in Brown Jr. in a trade last offseason, the Chiefs are set to make him their left tackle of the future. Right now, it’s just a matter of whether he’ll play on the franchise tag in 2022 or if the two sides can agree on a long-term deal. Brett Veach will likely at least use the franchise tag to buy himself more time to negotiate a long-term extension, but the team will also likely be comfortable letting him play on the tag should a long-term agreement not be reached. — Charles Goldman, Chiefs Wire

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Adams, a back-to-back first-team All-Pro, is charting a Hall of Fame path. The Packers aren’t going to let him walk in free agency and get nothing back in return than a compensatory draft pick in 2023. The team is in salary cap trouble, and a tag for Adams would only complicate the situation, but using the tag on Adams might be the only path forward. From there, the Packers can decide if they want to work on a long-term deal or entertain trading him away for premium draft picks. — Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

CB Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Davis is Tampa Bay’s best corner, and at just 25 years old, he would have a huge market in free agency. The Bucs would likely prefer to work out a long-term extension (as they would with last year’s franchise tag recipient, Chris Godwin), so they can move some of the money around and lower Davis’ cap hit for 2022, something they couldn’t do with a one-year franchise tender. — Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

S Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Williams played on the tag in 2021 and it won’t cost the team much more to tag him again. With Dennis Allen, his longtime defensive coordinator, at head coach the Saints will be even more strongly motivated to work out a deal. — John Sigler, Saints Wire

OLB Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

If the Cardinals want to try and push one more year before Kyler Murray’s contract balloons, bringing back a 32-year-old Jones who still has some juice left without giving him a long-term deal makes sense. — Jess Root, Cards Wire

CB D.J. Reed, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Free safety Quandre Diggs seems like an obvious answer. However, franchise tagging him after he had an All-Pro caliber kind of season that ended with a broken leg would send the wrong message. Seattle also needs to re-sign left tackle Duane Brown, defensive tackle Al Woods and running back Rashaad Penny, to name a few other important starters who are about to become free agents. It’s not hard to imagine Reed being the odd man out, especially since the team needs to sign a big name edge defender to boost their pass rush as well. Reed’s reps should push back and argue that he was one of the NFL’s best cover cornerbacks in 2021 (he was). That could lead to a stalemate ending in a franchise tag. — Tim Weaver, Seahawks Wire

1

1

1

1