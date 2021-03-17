NFL Top 25 remaining free agents 2021: Kenny Golladay tops the list
Free agency only officially began today, but most of the top free agents already know where they are playing next season. The top six players on PFT’s top 100 were franchised and/or have signed a new deal with the team they were with last season. Only 12 of the top 50 remain without a contract for 2021.
Here are the top 25 players left on our list of 100 free agents for 2021:
1. Lions receiver Kenny Golladay
2. Vikings safety Anthony Harris
3. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
4. Cardinals edge Haason Reddick
5. Rams cornerback Troy Hill
6. Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz
7. Texans receiver Will Fuller
8. Seahawks edge Carlos Dunlap
9. Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye
10. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky
11. Patriots center David Andrews
12. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson
13. Titans edge Jadeveon Clowney
14. Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel
15. Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy
16. Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher
17. Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva
18. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton
19. Rams tight end Gerald Everett
20. Jets cornerback Brian Poole
21. Titans linebacker Jayon Brown
22. Colts edge Justin Houston
23. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright
24. Chargers edge Melvin Ingram
25. Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes
