NFL Top 25 remaining free agents: Mitchell Schwartz tops the list
Free agency only officially began Wednesday, but most of the top free agents already know where they are playing next season. The top 37 players on PFT’s top 100 were franchised and/or have signed a new deal. Only 26 of the top 100
remain without a contract for 2021, and many of those are coming off injuries.
Here are the top 25 players left on our list of 100 free agents for 2021:
1. Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz
2. Seahawks edge Carlos Dunlap
3. Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye
4. Titans edge Jadeveon Clowney
5. Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher
6. Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva
7. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton
8. Jets cornerback Brian Poole
9. Colts edge Justin Houston
10. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright
11. Chargers edge Melvin Ingram
12. Browns edge Olivier Vernon
13. 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman
14. Washington edge Ryan Kerrigan
15. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette
16. Colts linebacker Anthony Walker
17. Rams receiver Josh Reynolds
18. Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson
19. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar
20. Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins
21. Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson
22. Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown
23. 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder
24. Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander
25. Chiefs center Austin Reiter
NFL Top 25 remaining free agents: Mitchell Schwartz tops the list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk