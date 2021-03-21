NFL Top 25 remaining free agents: Mitchell Schwartz tops the list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Free agency only officially began Wednesday, but most of the top free agents already know where they are playing next season. The top 37 players on PFT’s top 100 were franchised and/or have signed a new deal. Only 26 of the top 100
remain without a contract for 2021, and many of those are coming off injuries.

Here are the top 25 players left on our list of 100 free agents for 2021:

1. Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz

2. Seahawks edge Carlos Dunlap

3. Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye

4. Titans edge Jadeveon Clowney

5. Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher

6. Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva

7. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton

8. Jets cornerback Brian Poole

9. Colts edge Justin Houston

10. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright

11. Chargers edge Melvin Ingram

12. Browns edge Olivier Vernon

13. 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman

14. Washington edge Ryan Kerrigan

15. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette

16. Colts linebacker Anthony Walker

17. Rams receiver Josh Reynolds

18. Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson

19. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar

20. Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins

21. Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson

22. Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown

23. 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder

24. Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander

25. Chiefs center Austin Reiter

NFL Top 25 remaining free agents: Mitchell Schwartz tops the list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Falcons Twitter reacts to Keanu Neal signing with Dallas Cowboys

    Let's look at some of the best Twitter reactions to Neal's departure, which will reunite him with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn.

  • Chiefs hosting former Chargers DE Melvin Ingram on free agent visit

    A rival could soon become a friend as an ex-Chargers defensive end visits the Chiefs.

  • Report: Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller lands with Broncos immediately after Bears release

    The Broncos had a deal lined up within an hour of Fuller's official release.

  • Giants players react to Kenny Golladay's four-year deal: 'Welcome to New York'

    The Giants were the talk of the NFL on Saturday afternoon, as reports surfaced that the team had signed free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year deal.

  • Riley Reiff’s Bengals contract is a steal and upgrades RT

    Riley Reiff was a big steal for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

  • 2022 NFL free agency: Top 20 potential NFL free agents next year

    Which star players will be looking to switch teams in 2022? Here are the 20 top potential NFL free agents and where they stand heading into this season.

  • NFL Rumors: Details of David Andrews' new contract with Patriots

    David Andrews' reported new four-year contract with the New England Patriots is a bargain.

  • Chiefs Wire community mock draft roundup

    How has free agency impacted Chiefs fans' thoughts on the 2021 NFL draft?

  • Bengals reportedly release 8-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins

    The Bengals will save $9.5 million with the move.

  • Defending champion Alabama replacing stars

    Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has plenty of new faces, both players and coaches, to get up to speed.

  • Xavier Rhodes returns to the Colts

    A year after cornerback Xavier Rhodes did a one-year deal with the Colts, he’s done another one-year deal with the Colts. Per multiple reports, Rhodes has re-signed with Indianapolis. Rhodes started every game in 2020 for the Colts, his first year with a team other than the Vikings. He had two interceptions and a touchdown [more]

  • Players of color dominate on the field and court, but few make it to the front office

    Breaking through the systemic barriers in place for people of color on the mostly white business side of pro sports is a herculean task. Why it matters: When often short-lived pro careers are over, many athletes are not welcomed into the established power structure within the sport. Instead, they face the lingering financial and physical tolls of retirement with sometimes limited earning potential as they make the transition. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhere it stands: The latest 2020 racial hiring report cards from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport show that despite an overwhelming majority of players being people of color, those numbers are nowhere near matched in coaching, management and senior administration — with the NFL having the furthest to go.“There should be serious concern in the consistent lack of representation of people of color within general manager and team CEO/President roles on NFL teams as representation at positions of influence is vital for improving racial and gender hiring practices within the League,” wrote Richard Lapchick, director of TIDES.The big picture: A pro sports career can be broken into four end goals: playing, coaching, top-level management and ownership. Success on the field or court isn't an easy way of "making it" to other levels.Yes, household names like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan went from marquee NBA superstars to sports team owners and private sector moguls — and LeBron James just became part-owner of the Boston Red Sox. But for the most, it is a difficult path from player to power broker. Background: When Jackie Robinson became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in 1947, he paved the way for racial integration in sports — NFL and NBA players are now 75.1% and 83.1%, respectively, people of color.However, the domino effect led to the destruction of the multimillion-dollar Black-owned and -run Negro Leagues, thanks to the MLB pilfering the talent pool, says Kenneth L. Shropshire, CEO of Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University.The impact has been felt for generations as minority-led groups have been shut out of ownership. Even Hall of Fame baseball player Reggie Jackson was repeatedly rebuffed on attempts to become an owner.Fast-forward: A history of discrimination, coupled with a meteoric rise in team values, means people of color are still locked out of the opportunity to buy a team because of the tremendous racial wealth gap. Present-day teams are sold for $3-5 billion, a sum that precludes almost everyone aside from the predominantly white billionaire set, said Shropshire. The impact: The lack of diversity at the top trickles down to hiring for senior management and coaching roles. The vast majority of NFL coaches are white even though coaches of color may boast better statistics, according to a Global Sport Institute analysis of hiring and firing trends. Despite a rule requiring teams to interview at least one diverse candidate for vacant head coaching positions, there are now three Black coaches in total — the same number as when the so-called Rooney Rule was implemented in 2003. And, more white head coaches are hired at a wider age range, and land jobs more frequently for senior positions after being fired, the report showed. The bottom line: Progress has been made on representation of people of color in sports, but it has been uneven.“In some ways sports gets put out there as this great segment of society where merit allows you to be successful. Yes, on the field of play … but in terms of leadership and ownership — where dollars come into play — it is a much more difficult space,” said Shropshire. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Howard, Michigan roll past Texas Southern in NCAA tourney

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Juwan Howard loved playing in the NCAA Tournament. Howard got the win in his first NCAA tourney game since taking over at Michigan, guiding Mike Smith and the top-seeded Wolverines to an 82-66 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday. Smith scored 18 points and Hunter Dickinson added 16 as Michigan rolled into the second round without Isaiah Livers, who is out with a foot injury.

  • Kenny Golladay reportedly signs 4-year, $72 million deal with Giants

    Kenny Golladay will be the Giants' top receiving option for the next few seasons.

  • Giants to sign Kenny Golladay: 6 things to know

    The New York Giants have agreed to terms with Kenny Golladay, and here are six things to know about their newest receiver.

  • Curt Schilling says he's leaving Boston after 14 years to find 'people that are nice'

    Schilling apparently thinks the people of Boston haven't been 'nice' enough to him.

  • Taliban gains weigh heavy on Joe Biden's Afghanistan dilemma

    The Taliban capture of Almar may have finally come with a rapid government collapse, but it had been a long time in the making. Weeks of siege had left the abandoned garrison low on food and ammunition with little hope of relief. The Afghan government soldiers' situation was so desperate in their final days that their relatives protested in the nearby provincial capital, pleading with the army to mount a rescue. Those calls went unanswered and then the local police chief defected to the militants. On March 11, the remaining 60-or-so troops holed up in the governor and police chief's offices decided to try to make a break for it. In that last, desperate scramble, some soldiers were killed, others surrendered and the rest escaped to a base two miles away. That is also now surrounded, residents said. Almar, a rural district close to the border with Turkmenistan, is currently under Taliban authority, but largely deserted, townsfolk told the Telegraph by phone last week. The bazaar is burnt and the local clinic was destroyed in an air strike in the final stages of fighting. Many are fearful of an Afghan army counter attack and have fled. "The situation is not good. No one can be spotted on the streets, you can only see devastation and debris and blood on the streets,” said one local official who declined to give his name. “The Taliban are in control now.”

  • How Alex Mack's 49ers contract is broken down across three seasons

    The 49ers signed veteran center Alex Mack this week to a three-year, $14.85 million deal.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets could target CB Jaycee Horn with pick No. 23

    After a 2-14 season, the Jets enter 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

  • Patrick Peterson’s base deal is $8 million for 2021

    When news broke of cornerback Patrick Peterson‘s one-year deal with the Vikings, it was characterized by multiple leading newsbreakers as a one-year $10 million deal. Our contract BS spider sense suggested that it wasn’t a $10 million deal, but a contract with a lower base value including incentives that, if reached, would pay $10 million. [more]