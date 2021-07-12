I love my job.

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.

But beyond that, the future of the quarterback position is incredibly bright. From players like Patrick Mahomes to Dak Prescott to Lamar Jackson to last year’s stunning rookie performance from Justin Herbert, the position is in great hands.

Which makes trying to cut down to a list of the league’s best an almost-impossible task. But one that is still a fun undertaking. Here are the NFL’s top 15 quarterbacks, with some film analysis from the season for each player.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

We kick things off with a quarterback who is a constant focus of discussion. If you poke your head into Raiders Twitter on any given day you'll find a fanbase almost divided in half over quarterback Derek Carr. But in 2020 Carr showed he had another side to his game. In years past he was knocked for his conservative style of play and his willingness to check the football down rather than push the football into windows deeper downfield. For example, in 2019 his Intended Air Yards according to NFL's Next Gen Stats was 4.9 yards, one of the five lowest marks in the entire league. That number rocketed up to 8.2 last season, as Carr and the Raiders became more of a vertical passing attack. That newfound flexibility in the passing game showed a new side to the Raiders quarterback, and perhaps some reason for growth in 2021 and beyond. These videos from the season dive into the suddenly vertical passer. https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1315732919823020032 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1329094260596109312

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Story continues

(Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)

There was perhaps no more fascinating storyline to the 2020 NFL season than the debut of rookie passer Justin Herbert. Pressed into action after a medical incident involving starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, Herbert shined in his first NFL season. There were two aspects to his play that are of note. First, the scheme fit. Herbert showed during his time at Oregon his ability to read leverage in the secondary and attack accordingly, particularly in the downfield passing game. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and QB coach Pep Hamilton deserve a ton of credit for crafting an offense suited to that trait. Then there is how Herbert handled pressure in the pocket. This was not a strength of his coming out of Oregon, but the rookie showed the ability to hang in the pocket in the face of pressure and deliver to all levels of the field. https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1308171144688672768 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1313199781305487360 Those traits will serve him well in 2021 and beyond.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Entering the 2021 NFL draft the Atlanta Falcons faced a fascinating decision. They could have drafted a quarterback of the future, or looked to continue with Matt Ryan under center. They made the decision to forge ahead with Ryan, and when you watch him on film you can see why new head coach Arthur Smith feels comfortable moving into the new season with Ryan as his QB. What stands out studying the veteran passer is how he handles the pocket, from his footwork evading pressure and moving through reads as well as how he processes information pre-snap and post-snap: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1318326062040797185 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1322280223757553664 Sure, the Falcons traded away Julio Jones this off-season, but with the addition of Kyle Pitts and Ryan still playing at a high level, this could remain a potent offense.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

(Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Another somewhat divisive quarterback in today's NFL is Minnesota Vikings passer Kirk Cousins. During his time in Minnesota he has put up elite or near-elite numbers, but the Vikings have struggled to advance deeper into the playoffs. Of course, when you make the kind of money Cousins commands with his contract, wins are what teams expect. Still, the production and execution from Cousins has forced some to rethink their stance on him, including this author. Prior to this last season I argued that maybe Cousins is better than we -- me -- think. These videos dive into what Cousins does well on the field, from his awareness in the pocket to how he applies information gained earlier in the game on later downs: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1333573959367987201 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1336129584392269824

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Prior to the 2020 season, I was among many who argued that if Baker Mayfield was going to succeed in the NFL, he would not find a better situation than he did last season. Incoming head coach Kevin Stefanski installed an offensive system rooted in wide zone concepts with an emphasis on play-action and boot-action passing designs built off those plays. The Cleveland Browns also assembled an impressive offensive line, and when coupled with their stable of running backs, Stefanski was able to dial up shot plays downfield out of heavy personnel packages. That put Mayfield in advantageous situations, and the result was the kind of season Browns fans were hoping for when the organization drafted him first-overall in the 2018 NFL draft. Mayfield completed 62.8% of his passes for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns against just eight interceptions, and the Browns won a playoff game for the first time in over 20 years. Let's dive into his film: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1310681939062460416 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1316017611235225603 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1331067192843104256

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

As I argue in one of the following videos, one of my favorite quarterbacks to study each Monday is Tennessee Titans passer Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill's rebirth in Tennessee has been a joy to watch, and it has provided hope for players like Carson Wentz and Sam Darnold as they look to turn around their own careers. A multitude of traits stand out when studying Tannehill. From his ability to set and reset in the pocket, how he works through progressions on various concepts, and his ability to make anticipation throws under duress to all levels of the field, Tannehill is one of the first QBs I study each Monday: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1318303409884196866 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1346192135926722562 Hopefully after watching these clips, you'll look forward to studying Tannehill each Monday as well.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

(Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

There is a case to be made that all of the throws and plays that Patrick Mahomes makes on a weekly basis were things that Matthew Stafford was doing during his time with the Detroit Lions. On a traits basis, Stafford remains one of the most talented passers in the league. His ability to make any throw to any level of the field, as well as how he can drop the arm slot to adjust to pressure in his face and/or off the edge, is an elite trait that keeps him atop lists like this one. You'll see those traits, as well as how well Stafford can manipulate defenders in the secondary, in this series of breakdowns: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1318314733817204736 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1320821250134925312 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1328411765374291969 Of course, now Stafford gets to operate in Sean McVay's offensive system, that should find ways for him to attack defenses working off play-action concepts with misdirection elements that stress defenses sideline-to-sideline as well as deep downfield. This could lead to some of the best football of Stafford's career.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

(Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

In addition to the "this freakin' guy" metric -- more on that in a minute -- another method I use to try and categorize quarterback play is by trying to get into the mind of a defensive coordinator facing them. What will keep me up at night? Are there things that I would want to try and take away from this quarterback and his offense? What will we have to do on critical third downs to try and account for the quarterback's talents? Applying that to Lamar Jackson illustrates just how dangerous he is as a quarterback in today's NFL. Sure there might be better pure passers in the NFL today, but Jackson's ability to threaten defenses with both his arm and his legs makes him so difficult to gameplan for. For example, take a 3rd and 6 situation. Which QB would you rather face: Jackson or Tom Brady? Sure you know what Brady can do from the pocket, but you probably do not feel the need to "spy" him and/or dedicate a defender to his threat as a runner. But with Jackson? That is certainly a consideration, and anytime you are devoting resources to what a QB can do with his legs, you are likely weakening what you can do in coverage. Just imagining facing Jackson as a defensive coordinator keeps me up at night, and I'm just a chucklehead that watches these games from his couch: https://twitter.com/TheScoutAcademy/status/1347664495024496640 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1348729443532025856 That clip from the playoff game is what should get Baltimore Ravens fans excited about the future. The more Jackson demonstrates that he can effectively manipulate the pocket and pick apart defenses as a passer, the more dangerous he will be.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

(Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports)

Last season, Buffalo Bills passer Josh Allen took "the leap." In his third year in the NFL -- a season often termed critical by QB guru Bill Walsh -- Allen led the Bills to the AFC Championship game and demonstrated that he can be among the elite quarterbacks in the league. Beyond the ridiculous throws, the athleticism, and everything else Allen brings to the table the most notable aspect of his season was how he adjusted to the adjustments. After carving up man coverage early in the year Allen scuffled a bit in games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans facing zone coverage looks. But he and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll made the adjustments to those coverages and by season's end, Allen was just as impressive against those schemes. Enjoy some of Allen's more impressive moments from 2020 in these following breakdowns: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1308189087380180992 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1340836068799750145 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1344066979179728896 With Buffalo getting the band back together for 2021, there is every reason to believe that Allen will have another strong season.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Prior to his season-ending injury, Dak Prescott was becoming a must-watch at the quarterback position. In just five games Prescott threw nine touchdown passes, and his Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (ANY/A) of 7.72 ranked him sixth among NFL passers last season. What stood out to me watching him in 2020 was his anticipation. In his phenomenal book "Eyes Up," former coach Terry Shea makes the point that anticipation is what makes a good quarterback a great quarterback: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1412843238550085632 Prescott was in the process of making that leap just before his injury, which has me very excited for his 2021 campaign. In this video breakdown you'll see one of my favorite anticipation throws of the entire 2020 season, as he threads the needle between multiple defenders in the middle of the field: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1308206880397828097 That ability makes Prescott one of the game's best.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

A big storyline early in the 2020 NFL season was that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had yet to earn a single vote for league MVP. Early in the 2020 campaign it seemed like Wilson was on his way towards breaking that streak, but a tough stretch of games where the Seahawks lost three of four games -- and Wilson threw a combined seven interceptions -- dealt those odds a heavy blow. Still, as we look ahead to 2021 Wilson remains one of the league's premier talents at the quarterback position. His ability to extend plays and make defenses pay outside of structure is an elite trait, as is his ability to attack downfield in the vertical passing game. Wilson's deep balls are more mortar shots than cannon blasts, as he puts air under each throw, dropping the ball effortlessly into the waiting arms of his target and over the outstretched arms of the nearest defender. Let's dive into his tape: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1313211616469680147 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1310991349345386496 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1315791859780812800 Maybe 2021 is the year he finally secures that elusive first MVP vote.

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

I have said before that I have one of the best jobs on the planet. Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best quarterbacks in the world do what they do best, and try and make sense out of how they perform. Last season I did my best to implore fans to watch Deshaun Watson each Sunday. While the Houston Texans were a bad football team, Watson was one of the more enjoyable players to watch. His growth as a passer from his days at Clemson to now has been a joy to follow. Watson is now a master manipulator at all levels of the field, and his athleticism and aggression as a passer makes him a dangerous player to try and defend: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1325939978199728131 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1320841644556623878 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1330971268301135878 Of course, the biggest story regarding the Texans QB right now relates to his legal situation. Facing over 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault of women he hired as massage therapists, it is hard to envision Watson seeing the field this season. It is important to note that civil litigation does not move at the speed of criminal matters, so this could linger well past the fall.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

In his first season out of New England playing for a team not the Patriots, Tom Brady accomplished something he had done six times before. Win a Super Bowl. It surprised some, but not all. There were a few who argued when he made the move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that Brady was still good enough to win a Super Bowl. What is even scarier? Brady could be even better in 2021. Why? Because even he admitted that the struggles that he and the offense endured during the regular season were due in some part to his unfamiliarity with the offense. And yet? Brady still played at an elite level, thanks to his combination of pocket management, accuracy, decision-making and of course, manipulation: https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1313203554912481299 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1320805433200775169 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1341126296328290304 Could Brady truly be better in 2021? As someone who saw this most recent Super Bowl run coming, I would not bet against it.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

(Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Put aside all the "will he, won't he" elements of the Aaron Rodgers saga and focus on his play. Rodgers is coming off an MVP season where he led the league in a number of statistical categories including QBR (84.40), Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (8.89), NFL Passer Rating (121.5) and completion percentage (70.7%). In addition to the production, Rodgers remains a joy to study each week. His ability to manipulate defenders with his eyes and make even the most difficult throws look easy -- often with a simple flick of the wrist -- make him one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league. Furthermore, his fit in Matt LaFleur's offense, often throwing out of heavier personnel sets on designs like "Jello," is a deadly combination for opposing defenses. https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1313866796823465986 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1325232566497120256 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1336311275849125889 All fans of the passing game should be hoping Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers mend their relationship in time for the season.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

I have a very scientific method when it comes to identifying great quarterback play. If a QB does something that makes me mutter "this freakin' guy" when watching them, the quarterback is doing something well. The more I mutter that, the better the QB is playing. Patrick Mahomes is the reason for that method, as there is no other quarterback who elicits that statement more. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs fell short in the Super Bowl, Mahomes even delivered some of those moments in a losing effort. Enjoy some moments that might make you too mutter..."this freakin' guy." https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1311107670133309441 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1325978633031331840 https://twitter.com/MarkSchofield/status/1333527725751947264

1

1

1

1

1

1