The NFL’s top 12 centers

It starts with the snap.

In both my writing and my coaching, I try and impress upon those around me just how odd you have to be to play the quarterback position. You need to be a little…different. Convinced in your belief that you and you alone can be the only player tasked with making a decision with the football on a given play.

And yet, that is not exactly the truth.

After all, it starts with the snap.

Centers in the NFL today have a lot on their plate. They are tasked with helping to set protections and blocking schemes up front. They are tasked sometimes with identifying blitzes and making sure the offensive line is all on the same page. Then they have to make sure the quarterback gets the ball cleanly — otherwise people like me are going to point fingers when the ball hits the turf — all while the Aaron Donalds of the world are trying to drive them backwards.

It is not easy.

Here are the best centers in the game heading into the 2022 NFL season, along with the rest of our positional lists, leading up to the top 101 players in the NFL today.

12. Chase Roullier, Washington Commanders

(Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Chase Roullier was putting together another solid season at the heart of the Washington Commanders’ offensive line before seeing his 2021 season cut short with a fractured left fibula suffered t the end of October. Prior to going down in the Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos, Roullier had not allowed a sack on the season, and was charted with allowing just a pair of quarterback hits and nine pressures by Pro Football Focus.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft by Washington after playing his college football at Wyoming, Roullier has been a mainstay on the interior of the Commanders’ offensive line since taking over as the starting center for the 2018 season. Prior to the 2021 campaign, he signed a four-year contract extension, and his work both in pass protection and in run blocking are big reasons why.

You can see the athleticism he brings to the table on this run against the Green Bay Packers, as he gets wide after the snap to help on the defensive tackle before climbing to the second level:

Washington expects Roullier back sometime around training camp, and if the Commanders are going to take a step forward this season on the offensive side of the football, they will need him on the inside.

11. J.C. Tretter, Free Agent

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

While J.C. Tretter might be a free agent at the moment, that his likely more to do with financial considerations in Cleveland than his play on the field last year for the Browns. 2021 was another year of upper-level performance from Tretter on the field, as he was charted with allowing just one sack and eight quarterback hurries last year.

Tretter was yet again a force last year when the Browns kept the football on the ground. On this long run from Nick Chubb against the Pittsburgh Steelers, watch as he seals off Cameron Heyward from the play:

He may be a free agent at the moment, and perhaps Tretter’s lingering knee and ankle injuries will have teams hesitant to sign him this summer. Still, even while “playing on one leg,” he still played at a high level in 2021.

10. Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

During almost his entire NFL career, Mitch Morse has been considered among the NFL’s top centers. Drafted in the second round out of Missouri in the 2015 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, he spent four seasons in the AFC West, earning the starting center spot as a rookie in 2015 and never looking back.

Morse signed with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent prior to the 2019 season, signing a deal which made him the highest-paid center in the game. Playing in front of Josh Allen, and in an offense that focuses on throwing the football, Morse’s pass-blocking skills are a huge boost to the Buffalo offense. Pro Football Focus charted him with just a pair of sacks allowed last season, and studying him in pass protection illuminates a master of his craft.

Here against the New England Patriots in the playoffs, watch as he sets and re-anchors against a blitzing linebacker:

Expectations are high in Buffalo for the Bills this season, and it starts with protection Allen. Bills fans will be hoping for another solid campaign from Morse up front to get it all going.

9. Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

The emergence of Frank Ragnow as one of the NFL’s top centers has been one of the few bright spots for the Detroit Lions over the past few seasons. After spending the 2018 campaign primarily at left guard, Ragnow moved to center full-time for the 2019 season and has been nothing less than stellar.

According to Pro Football Focus charting data, Ragnow allowed just two sacks during the 2019 campaign, along with 18 quarterback pressures. During the 2020 season, Ragnow cut those numbers down to zero sacks, and just nine pressures. Last year? Ragnow again did not allow a sack, and was charted with just four allowed pressures.

The only thing that prevents Ragnow from being higher on this list is the fact that due to a toe injury that required surgery, Ragnow saw just over 200 snaps.

When healthy, he is among the best. Watch the job he does in pass protection here against the Baltimore Ravens, winning with a combination of hand technique and footwork:

While his limited action in 2021 drops him down this list a bit, if Ragnow is fully healthy in 2022, expect him to rocket up these lists next summer.

8. Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

One of the old cliches about the NFL is that interior pressure is a death knell for quarterbacks. That might apply to Tom Brady more than any other passer in the league. Over his lengthy NFL career, Brady has demonstrated time and again his ability to evade pressure off the edges. But quick, interior pressure through the A-Gaps is something that historically has given him problems.

Which makes Ryan Jensen’s job down in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers incredibly important.

Since Brady joined the Buccaneers, Jensen has been tasked with helping to keep those interior gaps free and clear, giving Brady time to set up in the pocket and work comfortably. Over the past two seasons, Jensen has down just that, and last year he allowed just a pair of sacks. Here against the Philadelphia Eagles on Wild-Card Weekend, watch as he takes the fight to the defensive tackle in pass protection:

While protecting Brady is important, Jensen also stands out in the run game. Watch the athleticism he displays on this run to the right edge from Ronald Jones, picking up a pair of blocks along the way:

Brady’s decision to return for another season has Buccaneers fans hopeful for another deep playoff run. Jensen’s ability to keep Brady clean, and help pave the way for the Tampa Bay backs in the running game, will be a big reason for those hopes coming to fruition.

7. Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Erik McCoy put together an impressive 2021 campaign at the heart of the New Orleans Saints’ offensive line, keeping him among the best at his position in the league. After surrendering a single sack in each of his first two NFL seasons, McCoy kept a clean sheet last year, according to Pro Football Focus charting data. He also allowed just seven quarterback pressures, his best mark since joining the league in 2019.

Watch this play against the Miami Dolphins, as he flawlessly handles the interior stunt from the defense:

McCoy first takes on Vea, and when the twist comes in the form of William Gholston — with a running head start — McCoy passes off the big nose tackle and anchors against Gholston, keeping the pocket clean for Jameis Winston.

In addition to what he does when the Saints look to throw, McCoy was just as impressive when they kept the football on the ground. On this run against the New York Jets, watch as McCoy pulls to the left, helping spring Alvin Kamara for an 11-yard gain:

After just three seasons, McCoy has placed himself among the league’s best at his position.

6. Rodney Hudson, Arizona Cardinals

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

For the past few seasons, Rodney Hudson has been considered among the game’s best players at his position. After four years in Kansas City with the Chiefs, Hudson solidified his status as an elite center with an incredible run of play during his six seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last off-season in a somewhat surprising move, and his first year in the NFC saw perhaps a bit of an adjustment to the new offense. While still an extremely solid player, Hudson was not quite as effective as he was in season’s past, particularly in the run game.

But his pass-blocking game remained on point. Take this snap against the Los Angeles Rams, where he barely gives up an inch up front:

Between the adjustment to a new offense and the injuries that landed him on injured reserve for a few weeks, 2021 had some ups and downs for Hudson. But perhaps year two in the desert sees him back atop this list in 2022.

5. Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Since moving to center full-time for the Houston Texans in the 2014 season, Ben Jones has been one of the elite players on the interior for two different franchises. After signing with the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2016 season, Jones has been dominant in the run game, and a solid contributor in pass protection.

In fact, the past two seasons have seen some of his best work in pass protection. Jones was credited with giving up zero sacks during the 2020 campaign, and followed that up with just one sack allowed last season.

But where he truly stands out is in the running game. On this run from the Titans’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round, watch his footwork and technique as he seals off the nose tackle from the running back:

Perhaps my favorite play of his from last year is this outside zone run against the Seattle Seahawks, where Jones flies up to the second level to take on Bobby Wagner:

That is pretty fluid movement for a center.

4. David Andrews, New England Patriots

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New England Patriots fans remember the moment well. After scoring a touchdown in the 2020 season opener, new quarterback Cam Newton raced over to center David Andrews, handing him the football for the lineman to drive into the turf in celebration.

The moment was fraught with meaning. Prior to the 2019 campaign, Andrews was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, a diagnosis which ended his season before it got started. Then with the COVID-19 pandemic, that diagnosis threatened his 2020 campaign as well. But he returned to the starting lineup, and led the patriots in the season opener.

Last season, his leadership off the field and performance on it helped pave the way for the Patriots’ running game, as well as ease the transition for rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Andrews was charted with allowing just one sack on the season, his lowest yearly total since the 2016 campaign. He was also a force for New England’s diverse rushing attack, helping in both zone as well as gap/power schemes.

On this 64-yard touchdown run from Damien Harris, watch the power Andrews displays up front, twisting the defensive tackle away with his upper body:

In pass protection, his experience and awareness made life easier for Jones, the rookie quarterback. Here against the Miami Dolphins, watch his eyes, particularly from the end zone angle:

Andrews helps the right guard with the interior pass rusher, but keeps his eyes to the edge as he anticipates a stunt coming from the outside towards the A-Gap. When that does, in the form of Jaelan Phillips, Andrews gets a shot on the rookie pass rusher, helping keep the pocket clean for Jones.

Patriots fans are hoping for a big step forward from the rookie passer in year two. If that comes to fruition, the man snapping him the football will play a huge role.

3. Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

While Touchdown Wire’s countdown of the top players at each position is not yet complete, there is a chance that center Creed Humphrey finishes as the top rookie at his position in our rankings.

And with good reason.

(Possibly, but I’m working on the Rashawn Slater writeup right now, and… — Doug)

Along with fellow rookie Trey Smith, Humphrey stepped into the interior of a completely revamped Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive line and helped solidify that position group, putting the Chiefs in position for another deep run in the playoffs.

Perhaps more should have seen this coming. After all, it was just over a year ago that our own Laurie Fitzpatrick made the case that Humphrey could be part of a new and improved unit. As she pointed out last summer, it begins what what Humphrey can do when his offense keeps the football on the ground. He was nearly dominant in the run game, thanks to blocks like this one against the Denver Broncos, where he drives Shelby Harris off the ball at the point of attack:

Humphrey was also solid in pass protection, allowing one sack and ten charted pressures according to Pro Football Focus. Plays like this snap from the Wild-Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he stonewalls the pass rush from Cameron Heyward, bode well for his NFL career:

Humphrey may debut on this list in the third spot, but after a rookie season like this one, he will be atop this list before long.

2. Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

He might be getting near the end of his career. He may have even offered some advice to the Philadelphia Eagles on drafting his replacement.

But Jason Kelce remains one of the best at what he does, and is a joy to watch every Sunday.

Is this play right here a reason that Kelce is so high on the list? No, but it is one of my favorite plays from the entire 2021 season, from any player:

His career may be winding down, but for my money, Kelce is one of the best players to watch every week, regardless of position.

1. Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Justin Herbert had a lot of things working in his favor as he worked his way from the third quarterback drafted in the 2020 NFL draft to one of the more impressive young passers in the game.

Taking the snaps from Corey Linsley this past season was certainly one of those things working in his favor.

After a seven-year stint in Green Bay with the Packers, Linsley joined the Los Angeles Chargers last off-season. Linsley’s presence, along with rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater, helped solidify the Chargers up front. Linsley allowed just ten quarterback pressures last year according to Pro Football Focus and did not give up a sack, the first time he accomplished that feat since the 2016. That year Linsley missed two months due to a hamstring injury.

Linsley was stout for the Chargers in both pass protection, and in the running game. On this play against the Dallas Cowboys, he takes on the blitzing linebacker and barely gives an inch:

Then there is what he offers in the running game, such as blocks like this one against the Las Vegas Raiders. Linsley is able to react quicky to the nose tackle and twist him away from the play — and to the turf — in an impressive display of power:

Among a talented, and diverse, group of centers, Linsley’s performance last season stands out.

Honorable Mentions

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

A few different centers just missed out on the cut this year. Ryan Kelly continues to handle business on the inside for the Indianapolis Colts, and while he allowed three sacks and 29 pressures last season — second-most among qualified centers according to charting data from Pro Football Focus — he remains a solid option on the inside. Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman is tasked with handling a schematically diverse offensive system, and does that at a high level. The three sacks he allowed last year, along with the 21 pressures, are numbers to monitor.

Then there is Alex Mack, who announced his retirement this off-season. In his final NFL season, Mack allowed just two sacks along with 12 pressures. Despite his retirement, he still deserves a mention.

