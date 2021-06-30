The NFL’s top 11 offensive tackles

How much does an offensive tackle matter in today’s NFL? As is the case with a lot of linemen on both sides of the ball, the true effect of a great offensive tackle can really be seen in his absence. Let’s take the Kansas City Chiefs as one of 2020’s most compelling examples. In the 2019 postseason, right tackle Mitchell Schwartz came very close to pitching a series of perfect games. On the way to Kansas City’s win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, Schwartz had 142 pass-blocking reps in three playoff games, and allowed no sacks, no quarterback hits, and just one quarterback hurry. It was a highly important performance for a right-handed offense.

Fast forward to the 2020 season, and Schwartz missing all but the first six games with a back injury. Schwartz allowed two sacks, one quarterback hits, and five quarterback hurries in his 242 pass-blocking reps, and things really fell apart after he got hurt. Kansas City’s sack rate went from 2.7% to 3.8% without Schwartz, its blown block pressure rate went from 13.5% to 15.5%. Most notably, without Schwartz and left tackle Eric Fisher in Super Bowl LV against Tampa Bay’s malevolent front, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was pressured on 31 of his 56 dropbacks, completing just nine of 26 passes under pressure for 78 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception.

It’s one example of an NFL truism — in today’s league, if you don’t have good edge protection, your quarterback is living on borrowed time (literally and figuratively), and things will often fall apart in the worst possible moments.

Here are the 11 best offensive tackles in the NFL today.

(All metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions unless otherwise indicated).

11. Duane Brown, Seattle Seahawks

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Brown isn't generally regarded among the NFL's best offensive tackles, and that could be because between his time with the Texans and Seahawks, he's been on offensive lines that have, to put it charitably, struggled to perform at a league-average level. Brown allowed four sacks and 23 total pressures in 2018, his first full season with Seattle after a blockbuster trade in 2017, but he's allowed just four sacks total over the last two seasons. You can add up the six quarterback hits and 28 quarterback hurries allowed in 2020 as proof that Brown is regressing at age 35 (he'll be 36 when the 2021 season begins), but the tape tells a different story -- and Russell Wilson isn't always the easiest guy to protect. As long as Brown has what it takes to play at his current level, the Seahawks should be more than grateful to have at least one bastion of stability in that front five. https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1407031807258865667

Story continues

10. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Like just about everybody on the Eagles' roster in 2020, Johnson was bedeviled by some sort of physical malady -- he missed a total of nine game due to ankle and knee injuries, which may have you forgetting how good he is when he's on the field. But the Eagles know -- per Sports Info Solutions, Philadelphia had an Offensive EPA of -0.1 when Johnson was on the field, and -0.14 when he wasn't. The Eagles' pressure rate also dropped from 43.9% to 36.2% when Johnson was on the field, and the team's sack rate went from 9.8% to 7.5% when Johnson was manning the right tackle spot. Overall in 2020, Johnson allowed just one sack, two quarterback hits, and two quarterback hurries on 405 snaps, and while on-field injuries affected his usually outstanding run-blocking, Johnson was still able to protect the entire pocket through the arc, allowing Carson Wentz to make one of the few big-time throws he made in 2020 that didn't wind up in the hands of an opponent.

New head coach Nick Sirianni and new starting quarterback Jalen Hurts really need a healthy Lane Johnson on the field in 2021.

9. Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

The Saints are in a quarterback quandary in the post-Drew Brees era with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, but whatever misadventures may befall those quarterbacks in 2021, they likely won't happen as a result of iffy protection from the team's offensive tackles. New Orleans is the only NFL team with two tackles in our Top 11, and rightly so -- both Ramczyk and Terron Armstead (who we'll discuss in a minute) are among the best edge protectors and blockers in the game today. In 2020, Ramczyk allowed a career-low two sacks, two quarterback hits, and 23 quarterback hurries on 669 pass-blocking reps. The highlights below are from 2019, but they adeptly show how Ramczyk does everything you want a tackle to do at an exceedingly high level, and it's why he's been among the NFL's best right tackles over the last few seasons. https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1171876504726396929

8. Taylor Moton, Carolina Panthers

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

A second-round pick out of Western Michigan in the 2017 draft, Moton really came on in his second NFL season, allowing two sacks, one quarterback hit, and 25 quarterback hurries in 2018. Last season was his best, though, both in metrics and on film. While he did allow three sacks, he gave up no quarterback hits and 16 quarterback hurries in 657 pass-blocking reps. And if you wonder about his power as a run-blocker... well, ask Falcons defensive lineman John Cominsky about that as Moton pushed Cominsky out of the play and out of the screen last season. https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1315999717948567555 The Panthers have a lot of questions along their offensive line right now, but Moton isn't one, as the team placed the franchise tag on the veteran, guaranteeing him $13,754 million for the 2021 season. A long-term extension should be high on the Panthers' priority list.

7. D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals

(Michael Chow-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

The Cardinals took Humphries out of Florida with the 24th pick in the 2015 draft, and he didn't appear NFL-ready out of the gate, allowing nine sacks and 46 total pressures in his rookie campaign. But over the last two seasons in Kliff Kingsbury's offense, Humphries has allowed a total of five sacks and 53 pressures, and he was especially on point last season, with three sacks, two quarterback hits, and 18 quarterback hurries allowed, and strong performances when the Cardinals decided to run the ball. On this Week 15 rep against Eagles edge-rusher Genard Avery that ends up as a Kyler Murray 45-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, watch how Humphries mirrors Avery perfectly from side to side, allowing no pressure leaks.

Add in his formidable ability to separate pass rushers from their intentions with his strong hands, and improved run-blocking, and it's become clear that Humphries should not be ignored as one of the NFL's better left tackles.

6. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Most rookie offensive linemen aren't able to come right into the NFL and dominate more often than not, but Wirfs proved last season that he's not most rookie offensive linemen. The Iowa alum, selected by the Buccaneers with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft, had an amazing rookie season in which he allowed just one sack, eight quarterback hurries, and 15 quarterback hurries on a league-leading 851 pass-blocking reps. Wirfs' combination of play strength, agility to either side, and control around the arc made him a Pro Bowl-level right tackle immediately, from his first game through Tampa Bay's win in Super Bowl LV, and without a typical camp and preseason (actually, without any preseason at all). Not had for a guy who had to protect a quarterback in Tom Brady who had more deep attempts (119), and the second-most seven-step drops (54, behind only Justin Herbert's 62) last season. https://twitter.com/PFN365/status/1407733438548004866

5. Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Armstead was one of the stars of the 2013 scouting combine, which is what happens when you run a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 and 304 pounds. The Saints selected him in the second round of that draft, and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff alum has proven beyond any doubt that HBCU guys can still get it done. In different iterations of one of the league's most complex offenses, Armstead has never allowed more than five sacks in any season, and in 2020, with a quarterback situation in flux, he gave up just three sacks, eight quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries in 569 pass-blocking reps. Armstead also has the capacity to be a dominant run-blocker, but what really sets him apart from the pack is his on-field intelligence, and how he's able to take what a defensive line is trying to do, and just blow it apart. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1408437901290000391

4. Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Bolles, the Broncos' first-round pick in 2017, didn't come into 2020 looking like a guy who would somehow become one of the NFL's better left tackles. He allowed 16 sacks and 77 total pressures in his first three seasons, and those metrics weren't vapor -- Bolles looked overwhelmed on the field more often than not. And then, the proverbial light went on, and Bolles became the player the Broncos hoped he would be. In 622 pass-blocking reps last season, Bolles gave up no sacks, eight quarterback hits, and five quarterback hurries -- and that was with a quarterback in Drew Lock whose field awareness often made protecting him tougher than it should have been. As he showed in this 92-yard touchdown pass from Lock to Jerry Jeudy against the Raiders in Week 17, Bolles has the control through the arc and recovery strength you want in a blindside pass-protector. The Broncos didn't even wait for the 2020 season to end before they rewarded Bolles for his career year, giving him a four-year, $68 million contract extension last November.

3. Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Stanley missed all but six games in the Ravens' 2020 season with an ankle injury, and Baltimore's offense -- especially the passing offense -- suffered in his absence, predominantly from a pressure perspective. Per Sports Info Solutions, the Ravens had a blown block pressure rate of 13.5% when Stanley was off the field, and 7.2% when he was lined up at left tackle. Orlando Brown Jr., now with the Chiefs, did a pretty nice job holding things together in Stanley's stead, but there are reasons Stanley was our top offensive tackle in last season's rankings, and as long as he returns to form in 2021, there's no reason not to expect the same level of play we've seen from Stanley since he came into the NFL as Baltimore's first-round pick in 2016. Last season, Stanley gave up no sacks, one quarterback hit, and five quarterback hurries in 176 pass-blocking snaps, and in 2,467 career pass-blocking snaps, he's given up just nine sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 78 quarterback hurries. Not bad when you're protecting a quarterback in Lamar Jackson who often forces his linemen to protect beyond the breaking point due to his mobility. Given the Ravens' reliance on a complex run game, it also stands to reason that Stanley is one of the NFL's best run-blocking tackles. https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1184252891554603009 https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1174397450884460544

2. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Not a bad situation for the 49ers -- just as former franchise left tackle Joe Staley was announcing his retirement, Kyle Shanahan's team was able to trade a couple of mid-round picks to the then-Redskins for Williams' services. Williams sat out the entire 2019 season due to friction between himself and his former team, but it didn't take him long to hit the ground running in his new home. Williams allowed three sacks in his first four games back in action, but gave up just one after that, along with three quarterback hits and nine quarterback hurries from Week 5 on. Williams has been a superlative pass-protector for years, but what sets him apart is his movement skills and commitment to demolition in the open field. As they gave him a six-year, $138.06 million contract this offseason, it's clear that the 49ers agree. https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1338883286144339968

1. David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

(Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

The Packers proved their commitment to the idea of Bakhtiari's value last November when they signed him to a four-year, $92 million contract extension, making him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the league. The Packers really discovered Bakhtiari's value late last December, when the eight-year veteran, three-time Pro Bowler, and two-time All-Pro suffered a torn ACL, which meant that he was unavailable for Green Bay's playoff run. The effect of Bakhtiari's absence in the postseason showed up right away -- Aaron Rodgers was pressured on 23.7% of his dropbacks in the regular season, and 27.8% in the postseason, including five sacks and 15 total pressures on 52 dropbacks against the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game. Bakhtiari should be ready to go for the 2020 season, and his return to form is of crucial importance to Green Bay's future success, especially if Rodgers is no longer part of the plan. Last season, Bakhtiari allowed just one sack, no quarterback hits, and eight quarterback pressures on 446 pass-blocking reps, and if you want to understand his ability to choose violence as a run-blocker, especially upfield and to the perimeter... well, here are some outstanding examples. Bakhtiari's rare combination of strength, leverage, technique, agility and quickness in space make him the best offensive tackle in the game today. https://twitter.com/BenFennell_NFL/status/1052919091990810629

1

1