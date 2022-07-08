Positional value.

That is a phrase and an idea we hear so often around the game of football, particularly during the draft and free agency. With an emphasis on the passing game, what players at each position can do — on both sides of the football — when the quarterback drops to throw is of utmost importance.

In addition to running backs, perhaps no position has seen its value altered in the modern NFL than linebackers. The days of serving as a between-the-tackles thumper are in the rear-view mirror, as today’s second-level defenders have to play more like safeties, and match the athleticism of tight ends, running backs and even receivers in coverage.

With that emphasis on mind, what these players do against the pass stands out. Here are the NFL’s top 11 linebackers — another one of our positional lists on the way to our countdown of the NFL’s top 101 players.

11. Alexander Johnson, Denver Broncos

The 2019 season was a breakout campaign for Alexander Johnson, as he posted 93 total tackles — including five for a loss — along with 1.5 sacks for the Denver Broncos. He built on that performance during 2020, tallying 124 total tackles, which remains a career-high number.

Unfortunately, Johnson played in just six games last year, as he suffered a torn pectoral muscle which put him on the shelf in mid-October. Prior to the injury, however, Johnson recorded 32 total tackles, and a pair of sacks, which to date remains his career-high for a season.

An area of his game that stands out? What he does in coverage underneath. When matched up against running backs and tight ends, Johnson can handle his man coverage responsibilities at a high level. Take this play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he matches the option route from rookie running back Najee Harris:

While Johnson’s injury led many analysts to believe that Denver would address linebacker in the 2022 draft, the Broncos’ decision to pass on available LBs now has analysts anticipating a return to form from Johnson in the season ahead.

10. Matt Milano, Buffalo Bills

A theme of this list is “what can you do in coverage?” After all, with the NFL trending heavily towards the passing game over recent years, what defenders can do when the quarterback drops to throw is of paramount importance.

In coverage last season, Matt Milano was targeted 59 times according to Pro Football Focus, allowing 36 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown, along with four pass breakups. Those four PBUs match previous career-high marks set in both 2019 and 2018.

Milano has the athleticism to handle the man coverage responsibilities he faces against running backs and tight ends, and a perfect example is this tackle for a loss on a quick flat route to Myles Gaskin of the Miami Dolphins:

On this play against the Dolphins, watch as Milano stays home against a Mesh concept, then rallies downhill to make the stop on Jaylen Waddle to force fourth down:

9. Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears

Expectations were high in the Chicago area when the Bears drafted linebacker Roquan Smith eighth-overall in the 2018 NFL draft. While it took a while for Smith to start living up to those expectations, the past two seasons in particular have seen Smith grow into his own as a second-level defender in the NFL.

During the 2020 campaign, Smith posted 139 total tackles — including a career-high 18 tackles for a loss — along with four sacks and a pair of interceptions. As an encore in 2021, Smith recorded a career-high 163 total tackles, including 12 for a loss, along with three sacks and another interception, which he returned for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals:

Smith’s ability to sniff out screens and stop them before they get going is another strength to his game. Here is that trait in action against the New York Giants, as he gets to the back after fighting through the blockers up front:

8. De'Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers

After four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, and another with the Arizona Cardinals, De’Vondre Campbell made the move to the frozen tundra to play for the Green Bay Packers last season.

The move paid off in a huge way for both player and team.

Campbell enjoyed a career season during his first campaign in the NFC North, posting a career-high 146 total tackles, with 102 of those being solo stops, also a career-high number. That earned Campbell his first career All-Pro Selection.

A perfect play to summarize his season might be this snap against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. First Campbell “collides” with Kyle Juszczyk off the line, taking away the quick throw on the seam route, but then he works downhill to the flat, breaking up a throw intended for the tight end:

Campbell made the decision to stay in Green Bay, and his $50 million extension is reflective of what he meant to the Packers last season. Another year like this past campaign, and you can imagine Campbell climbing up lists like this one.

7. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ever since he was drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, Lavonte David has been a mainstay on lists like this one each off-season. Despite playing in 12 games due to a foot injury that cut his regular season short, David managed to record 97 tackles. It was the first year since 2016 that David did not record triple-digit tackles on a season.

Keeping with the underlying theme of this list, David’s ability to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense when the opposing quarterback drops to pass is one of the reasons for his success in the NFL. His ability in both man and zone coverage remains a strength. On this play against the Indianapolis Colts, David sticks on the out route from the tight end, switching directions and flipping his hips to prevent the completion:

In addition, David remains a force working downhill. Against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, David chopped down this slip screen before Sony Michel could get turned upfield:

With White at the center of their defense, the Buccaneers look poised to make another deep run in the season ahead.

6. Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams

Last season, Bobby Wagner topped this list. But a change in scenery as well as another year put on those tires sees him slide down the board a bit.

Still, Wagner has a lot to offer his new team, the Los Angeles Rams. Both in terms of stopping the run, and helping in coverage. Even at this point in his career, Wagner still has a nose for the football and remains adept at picking his way through traffic in front of him to get to the ball-carrier, stopping running plays before they get going.

On this play against Washington, a 3rd and 1 situation for the offense, watch as Wagner picks his way down the line of scrimmage as the Commanders try and run a zone design away from him. Wagner tracks this play down, picking and darting through traffic, to stop it for no gain:

The all-too-common refrain about the modern NFL — and the modern game of football for that matter — is that passing is king.

As such, how you impact the passing game as a player, whether on offense or on defense, matters in terms of your value to an NFL organization. Thankfully for Wagner, even at this point in his career he is still an asset on passing downs, whether in man or zone coverage.

Last season, the Seahawks were primarily a zone coverage team, according to charting data from Sports Info Solutions. Seattle faced just 93 passing attempts in man coverage — defined as Cover 0, Cover 1 and Cover 2 Man Under — so there are not a ton of opportunities to evaluate where Wagner is in man coverage at this point in his career. Still, plays like this against the Arizona Cardinals offer a glimpse:

While many teams rely more on pattern match zone coverages, this is an example of how, in the right hands, spot-dropping is still effective at the NFL level. You can see Wagner’s experience on this snap, as he has a feel for this route combination and takes away each of Jimmy Garoppolo’s initial reads. San Francisco is hoping that Wagner either stays low — opening up the vertical early in the down — or bails completely, opening up the dig. The linebacker does not bite. Then, when Garoppolo is forced to take the checkdown, Wagner explodes downhill and stops that option from picking up any yardage after the catch.

This play, on 3rd and 7 against the Rams, is an example of how quarterbacks, as hard as they might try, can find it difficult to move Wagner with his eyes thanks to his discipline and experience:

On this third-down snap, Matthew Stafford tries to influence Wagner with a no-look throw, but the linebacker does not take the bait. The Rams have three receivers on the right side and that is where Stafford is looking to throw. The middle receiver, Cooper Kupp, releases vertically. Van Jefferson, the outside receiver, runs a sit route working towards the inside, as does Ben Skowronek. Stafford wants to hit Skowronek on his sit route, but as he lets the pass go — which you get a good view of on the end zone angle — he is looking at Jefferson.

Stafford is hoping that Wagner breaks towards Jefferson, which will free up Skowronek for yardage after the catch. But the veteran LB is not buying, and breaks on the inside receiver. He cannot prevent the completion, but Wagner stops him right at the catch point, short of the sticks.

Fourth down.

5. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

A thought occurred to me putting together this list.

Perhaps Micah Parsons needs his own list.

After all, this is not the only place you will see him land as we assemble the top players in the NFL. In the dawn of the “positionless player” era of the NFL, Parsons is perhaps our latest example. He shined both on the edge for the Dallas Cowboys last season — notching 13 sacks a year ago — but also showed what he can do on the second level of the Dallas defense.

That saw Parsons rack up a number of post-season awards, including Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Focusing on what he did as a linebacker, we can with plays like these. First, a tackle for a loss against an outside toss play from the San Francisco 49ers:

But perhaps my favorite play of his from last season — despite it going for a four-yard gain on the play — was this run stop against the New England Patriots:

Parsons sniffs out the counter design, using good footwork to get himself into the hole, fights through the lead blocker, and gets to Rhamondre Stevenson to stop this run before it really gets going.

When you combine these traits with what he offers off the edge, perhaps he truly does need a list of his own.

*Waves awkwardly to editors.*

4. Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

2021 marked the third-straight All-Pro season from New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis, who has grown into one of the league’s premier linebackers during his time in the NFC South. A season ago, Davis notched 105 total tackles — 70 of them solo — along with three sacks and seven pass breakups, his highest mark in that statistic since 2019.

Davis is a solid contributor in all facets of the game, but his work in coverage truly stands out, along with his awareness. On this play against the New England Patriots, watch as Davis quickly diagnoses the play-action design, changes directions to match the shallow crosser from Jonnu Smith, and gets to the catch point:

Davis reworked his contract with the Saints this off-season, keeping him in New Orleans through the 2024 campaign. Given what he has meant to this defense since coming to the NFC South, you can see why.

3. Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings

Eric Kendricks posted yet another season of elite production for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, keeping him atop many a countdown of the league’s top linebackers.

In many ways, it might have been his best year in the league.

A year ago, Kendricks recorded 143 total tackles — a career high — along with 81 solo tackles, another career-best effort. He also notched five sacks, yet another career-high mark.

Kendricks is among the game’s elite coverage linebackers, and this play against the Los Angeles Chargers has everything you want to see from an LB:

In recent weeks, rumors of a Kendricks trade have floated across the internet. This has to be due to the dead period before training camp, as Kendricks combines elite production at the position with a team-friendly contract. From where I sit, Minnesota would be wise to keep him in the fold.

2. Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Darius Leonard has been a force at the heart of the Indianapolis Colts defense since putting on their uniform. As a rookie in 2018, Leonard posted a whopping 163 total tackles, with 111 of those registered as solo stops. Every season in the NFL, Leonard has recorded over 100 tackles, as he registered 122 stops last year.

It was also his fourth-straight All-Pro selection, as he was named a First-Team All-Pro for the third time in his career. He was a Second-Team All-Pro back in 2019.

Leonard is also a very opportunistic defender, as he notched four interceptions and eight forced fumbles a season ago.

Studying him in preparation for this piece, this play stood out to me. We often talk about “looking for work” with respect to offensive linemen. Well, here is an example of that idea from a linebacker in underneath zone coverage:

Leonard’s ability as a disruptive force stands out among a talented group of linebackers.

1. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner

The player who checks in as the top linebacker in the NFL also accomplished something else this past calendar year.

He touched off one of the aforementioned debates regarding positional value.

When the San Francisco 49ers signed Fred Warner to a five-year extension, it revived the debate over the modern linebacker, and the value of the position. But with Warner, as we have seen with other defenders on this list, his value can be found in what he offers in the passing game, and how the 49ers construct their coverages around his skill-set.

Take this play against the Los Angeles Rams, that finds Warner dropping into zone coverage:

One of his best traits is his athleticism, which enables him to match wide receivers as they try and work deep across the middle. Warner has the ability to carry those receivers, erasing mismatches that offensive coordinators are trying to create. On this play against the Detroit Lions, he does just that:

His ability to erase mismatches is what makes him valuable, and the top linebacker in the game today.

Honorable Mentions

There are a few talented linebackers who just missed out on this list, but might find a way into next year’s edition. Ten years ago, a player like Zach Cunningham might have found his name atop this list, given what he does against the run. His inconsistency in coverage hurts him in today’s game, but what he does against the run is still quite impressive. On the other end of the spectrum, Shaq Thompson is a solid coverage linebacker, with the ability to handle both man and zone coverage responsibilities at a high level.

Then there is pre-draft favorite Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He appeared in 14 games last year with ten starts, managing 76 total tackles along with four pass breakups and 1.5 sacks. As a rookie he flashed athleticism and a nose for the football, and if he builds on that debut during his sophomore campaign, look for him to crack this list next summer.

Finally there is Logan Wilson of the Cincinnati Bengals, who was part of the team that nearly pulled out Super Bowl LVI. Wilson put up impressive numbers, with four interceptions along with 100 total tackles in just 13 games.

