As is the case with most other defensive positions in the modern NFL, interior defensive linemen are generally asked to play more positions more adeptly than at any time in the history of pro football. It’s not often that you’ll see a defensive tackle playing just defensive tackle throughout a full season — the old-school difference between run-stopping behemoths and quicker 3-tech quarterback killers just doesn’t exist anymore. Whether you’re tipping the scales at 350 pounds like Tampa Bay’s Vita Vea, or terrorizing enemy signal-callers with an unholy combination of strength and quickness like the 6-foot-1, 280-pound Aaron Donald is able to do, you’d better be able to do it from just about everywhere along the line if you want to make it anywhere near any list of the league’s best Big Guys Who Disrupt.

We’ve called this list “The NFL’s top 11 interior defensive linemen,” but in truth, interior defensive linemen also play the edge, and they also stunt pressure from just about every gap.

When these guys do play inside, their ability to disrupt from the inside is more important than it’s been in previous generations. With the NFL moving to more of a quick (zero- to three-step drop passing game), edge guys don’t always have time to get home before the quarterback gets rid of the ball. So, the inside guys, who don’t have edges to bend, had better get there more often. Oh, and you still have to be a dominant run-stopper. Just a few things to keep together!

With that in mind, here are the top 11 interior (and often outside) defensive linemen in the NFL today.

(All advanced metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions. PFF counts half-sacks as full sacks, and that is often reflected in our pressure totals).

11. Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears

Hicks doesn't get nearly the credit he deserves for wrecking interior offensive lines. He's made just one Pro Bowl in his career, he was mostly overlooked in 2020 because the Bears' defense wasn't that great, and when you have just 3.5 sacks in a season, some may see you as a disappointment. But even a cursory look at Hicks's tape shows a player who is constantly disrupting and has done so through his stints with New Orleans, New England, and Chicago. Last season, Hicks had 18 quarterback hits, 31 quarterback hurries, and 31 stops. Only seven interior defensive linemen had more total pressures than Hicks' 50, and when you factor in his run defense, it's clear that Hicks should be better-known than he is. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1406296723513880579

10. Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

At age 30. Cox isn't quite the dominant force he used to be -- a couple years ago, he would have been top-three on this list, and there wouldn't have been much thought about it. Injuries played a factor in Cox's 2020 season, but he still amassed 6.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, 31 quarterback hurries, and 23 stops. When Cox was on his game last season, he still had the ability to get to the quarterback -- and to do so against the best blockers in the league. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1406309666859147264

9. Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team

Now that Ryan Kerrigan is with the Eagles, the Washington Football Team has only four first-round picks along its defensive line -- Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, and Jonathan Allen. Poor guys -- maybe they'll figure a way through that. In all seriousness, the WFT has a legitimate shot at the NFL's best defense this season, and that star-studded line is a big part of it. Allen might have been the most effective of the Fab Four in 2020, amassing just two sacks, but a ton of quarterback disruption and blowups behind the line of scrimmage -- Allen had 11 quarterback hits, 33 quarterback hurries, and 34 stops in 2020, and his combination of spatial awareness and quickness to the ballcarrier makes him a force in every game. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1406775785571196931

8. Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers had the NFL's best overall defense in 2020, and a line loaded with T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward (more on him in a minute) and the now-departed-to-Tennessee Bud Dupree might make you forget about Tuitt, who was at times the most impressive player on that line, regardless of production or pedigree. Only Aaron Donald had more total pressures last season than Tuitt's 71, with 12 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, and 45 quarterback hurries. Tuitt also had 33 stops, tied for fourth-best in the league among interior defensive linemen, and if there's anybody in the league in 2020 at pushing blockers into the pocket against their own will than Tuitt, you'd have to tell me who that might be. Yes, Tuitt benefited at times from double-teams on Heyward, but just as often, Tuitt was the one on that line making the play before all others. Just ask Lamar Jackson! https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1406781179404197889

7. Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you want to know how much the Buccaneers missed Vea when he was out due to a fractured ankle from Week 5 through the NFC Championship game... well, Sports Info Solutions has the numbers. Without Vea last season, the Bucs allowed 4.0 yards per carry, had a sack rate of 6.5%, and allowed an EPA per play of -0.04. With Vea on the field, that same defense allowed 2.8 yards per carry, had a sack rate of 9.2%, and allowed an EPA per play of -0.18. That explains what Vea does for Todd Bowles' defense, and the tape backs it up. Vea had two sacks, one quarterback hit, 13 quarterback hurries and nine stops in his abbreviated season, and his effect on Tampa Bay's defense in his absence was even more clear. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1406270622343303170

6. Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

Jarrett lasted until the 137th pick in the fifth round of the 2015 draft because he was allegedly too small to make an impact at the NFL level, and he's been making people pay for it ever since. Nobody remembers the three-sack performance in Super Bowl LI due to Jarrett's Falcons blowing a certain 28-3 lead, but Jarrett had a legit shot at MVP in that game had Atlanta held on, and Jarrett has been an absolute force throughout his NFL career. 2020 showed more of the same, as Jarrett totaled four sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 35 quarterback hurries, and 26 stops with very little help alongside him. Jarrett is able to win consistently inside the guards because he's freakishly strong for his 6-foot-0, 305-pound frame, but he also brings a formidable quickness to his pass rush. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1406777247608999937

5. Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

Clark got himself a four year, $70 million contract extension from the Packers last August, and he then went about earning it with full intent. Last season, Clark was affected by an early groin injury, but that didn't stop him from amassing 32 total pressures and 30 stops, as well as all kinds of havoc for anyone having to block him. When healthy, Clark is one of the top interior defenders and disruptors in the NFL today. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1406272184591519744

4. DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner was by far the most disruptive player on the Colts' defense last season, with 10 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, 27 quarterback hurries, and 32 stops. Five of those sacks, 14 of those pressures, and four of those stops came against the Texans last season, and Houston's guards were just not up to the challenge Buckner represents on a snap-to-snap basis. The rest of the NFL wasn't, either. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1406965896145428482

3. Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs intend to use Jones on the edge more in 2021, though I ranked him as the best 3-tech disruptor in the NFL last season. That has something to do with the acquisition of former Seahawks tackle Jarran Reed, who I ranked as the NFL's best from the 4i alignment -- on the inside shoulder of the tackle. Wherever Kansas City has Jones playing this season, there's little question that he'll be a royal pain for whoever's blocking him -- the same guy I thought should have been the MVP of Super Bowl LIV had eight sacks, 23 quarterback hits, 39 quarterback hurries, and 24 stops in 2020. .

2. Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Heyward was one of the table-setters on the NFL's best defense in 2020, and he did so relatively quietly, because he had just four sacks. But that doesn't tell nearly the entire story -- overall, Heyward had 14 quarterback hits, 45 quarterback hurries, and 32 stops. Throughout his estimable career, Heyward has been a force no matter where he lines up -- he had 32 snaps in the A-gap, 456 in the B-gap, 243 over the tackles, and 114 outside the tackles in 2020 -- and he's always been tough to stop wherever he shows up. Heyward's combination of quickness off the snap, pure power, and pass-rush moves has put him in the running for the most dominant interior defensive lineman in the NFL (Non-Aaron Donald edition). https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1406274864311308297

1. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

We all know that Aaron Donald is a Destroyer of Worlds as an interior defensive lineman -- he's had more than 100 total pressures in three of the last four seasons, which would be All-Pro work for an edge-rusher, never mind an inside guy who is the primary focus of every offensive line he faces. But did you know that last season, per Sports Info Solutions, on his 50 pass-rushing snaps either aligned right over or outside the offensive tackles, Donald had two solo sacks, two combined sacks, and nine total pressures? No matter where he's aligned, Donald is going to nuke your quarterback, as the Seahawks discovered on this particular rep. Rookie right guard Damien Lewis is in big trouble here. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1406263994332090368

