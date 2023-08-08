NFL top-100 players: Bills’ Josh Allen makes final list

With the last of the NFL’s top-100 players list revealed, we’ve finally heard Josh Allen’s name called.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback finished at the No. 8 overall spot. He’s the highest-ranked player from Buffalo on the to appear.

Others include:

In being named at No. 8, Allen is still only the fourth-highest QB on the list. Others ahead of him are Joe Burrow (6), Jalen Hurts (3), and Patrick Mahomes (1).

Voting is collected through NFL Network but is conducted by players from across the league at the end of the 2022 season.

The segment on Allen via NFL Network can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire