NFL Top 100: Jamal Adams and Bobby Wagner both make the list

It’s been a good week for Jamal Adams. First, the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $70 million deal, ending an extended contract dispute and making him the league’s highest-paid safety by a big margin.

Now, Adams has been named one of the best players in football by his peers. NFL Network has continued the countdown of this year’s list of the NFL Top 100, and Adams has come in at No. 31.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner has also made the cut. He ranked No. 25.

Wagner and Adams join wide receiver Tyler Lockett and free safety Quandre Diggs as the current Seattle players who have made this year’s list. Former linebacker and free agent K.J. Wright also made the cut.

The Seahawks still have a couple more candidates who might be revealed. Quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver D.K. Metcalf have yet to be named but both have a strong case to be included.

