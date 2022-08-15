NFL Top 100: Bucs OLB Shaq Barrett at No. 86

The top half of the NFL Top 100 list is being unveiled Sunday night on NFL Network, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first member.

Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett takes the No. 86 spot on this year’s list, coming off another season of double-digit sacks for the Bucs.

Watch the video above to see teammates and opponents alike break down what makes Barrett one of the league’s best.

