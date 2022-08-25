NFL Top 100: Bucs LB Lavonte David, DL Vita Vea snubbed by 2022 list

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were well represented on this year’s NFL Network’s “NFL Top 100” list, but a couple of surprising names were missing.

Linebacker Lavonte David and defensive lineman Vita Vea were left off of this year’s list, despite being among the NFL’s best at their respective positions.

Though the final order of the top 20 players has yet to be revealed, those names were unveiled in alphabetical order Thursday, confirming that David and Vea wouldn’t be included this year.

The Bucs who did make the list? Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett (No. 86), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (No. 75), linebacker Devin White (No. 64), wide receiver Mike Evans (No. 53), and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (No. 41).

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

