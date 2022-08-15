NFL Top 100: Bucs LB Devin White at No. 64

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The top half of the NFL Top 100 list is being unveiled Sunday night on NFL Network, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now represented by a third member of the team.

Following fellow Bucs defenders Shaq Barrett (No. 86) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (No. 75), linebacker Devin White took the No. 64 spot on this year’s list, after another impressive campaign last season.

Watch the video above to hear some of White’s fellow linebackers from across the league talk about why he’s such a dynamic player.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

