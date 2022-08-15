NFL Top 100: Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. at No. 75

The top half of the NFL Top 100 list is being unveiled Sunday night on NFL Network, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their second member.

After outside linebacker Shaq Barrett took the No. 86 spot, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. comes in at No. 75, making his first appearance on the list after just his second season in the league.

Watch the video above to see teammates and opponents alike talk about the big-play ability Winfield brings to the Tampa Bay defense.

List

Top performers from Bucs' preseason opener vs. Dolphins

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire