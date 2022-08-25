NFL Top 100: Best 20 football players of 2022 to be revealed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charlotte Edmonds
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Donald
    Aaron Donald
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Ramsey
    Jalen Ramsey
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Rodgers
    Aaron Rodgers
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Davante Adams
    Davante Adams
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Justin Jefferson
    Justin Jefferson
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cooper Kupp
    Cooper Kupp
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matthew Stafford
    Matthew Stafford
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Myles Garrett
    Myles Garrett
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    American football quarterback
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Derrick Henry
    Derrick Henry
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Travis Kelce
    Travis Kelce
    American football player, tight end
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Micah Parsons
    Micah Parsons
    American football player (1999-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyreek Hill
    Tyreek Hill
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NFL Top 100: Best 20 football players of 2022 to be revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL regular season is just around the corner and we’re already getting a taste for what to expect around the league.

In addition to the preseason games of the past month, the NFL has rolled out 80% of the list of top-100 players in 2022. The list of players 21-100 is available here.

Here’s everything you need to know about the top-20 players and how the list is shaping up.

Who are the NFL’s top-20 players of 2022?

The NFL on Thursday provided a teaser, revealing the top-20 players in alphabetical order:

What position has the most players in the NFL’s top-20 list in 2022?

Wide receivers lead the pack of 20, accounting for 25% of the list. They’re followed closely by a quarterback quartet of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

What team has the most players in the NFL’s top-20 list in 2022?

The Rams may have lost Von Miller to the Bills, but their locker room remains stacked, if the players have anything to say about it. The defending Super Bowl champions lead the way with three players in the top-20: defensive tackle Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp.

The Rams play caller -- quarterback Matthew Stafford -- just missed the cut when he was announced as the No. 27 player in the league last week.

The 49ers, Colts and Chiefs are the only other teams to crack the list multiple times -- each with two players apiece.

When will the exact order for the top-20 players of 2022 be revealed?

The top-20 spots will be revealed in the final segment of “Top 100 Players of 2022” on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to airing on the NFL Network, episodes are also available on Peacock.

Who determines the NFL’s top-100 players of the 2022 season?

The NFL’s top-100 players list is unique in that it polls the players themselves.

Most lists and honors defer to coaches, fans or members of the media, but the league asks players to weigh in ahead of the season.

Recommended Stories