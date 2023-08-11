NFL Top 100: 49ers lead NFL with 8 players listed on new set of rankings

Heading into the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers have a loaded roster. Proof of that is the 49ers’ representation on the 2023 NFL Top 100 list. Current players from around the league vote to rank the top 100 players in the NFL from their performance from last season.

Prior to the start of a new season, NFL Network unveils the list with 10 player rankings per day. Reigning Super Bowl champ and NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes unsurprisingly earned the top spot from the players. Although they didn’t have the No. 1 overall player on the list, the 49ers were well represented on this year’s edition of the Top 100.

The 49ers had eight players on the NFL Top 100 in 2023, including four players in the top 20 and one player in the top five. Edge rusher Nick Bosa led the 49ers on the list at No. 4, with Trent Williams, Fred Warner and George Kittle all earning spots in the top 20. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive back Talanoa Hufanga also made their debuts on the NFL Top 100.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, corner Charvarious Ward, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and defensive tackle Arik Armstead were all left off the list this year.

With eight players listed on the Top 100, the 49ers lead the NFL with the most players on the 2023 set of rankings.

Here’s a look at where multiple members of the 49ers were ranked on the 2023 NFL Top 100.

79 - LB Dre Greenlaw

78 - S Talanoa Hufanga

61 - WR Deebo Samuel

35 - RB Christian McCaffrey

19 - TE George Kittle

15 - LB Fred Warner

14 - LT Trent Williams

4 - DE Nick Bosa

