NFL Top 100: 49ers' George Kittle, Trent Williams among elite 50

Kittle, Williams among elite half of NFL's Top 100 rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL's latest Top 100 list features a trio of players from the 49ers, including two who cracked the top half of the infamous rankings.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk checked in at No. 97, while George Kittle (50) and Trent Williams (42) both were deemed worthy of being among the 50 best active players in the NFL.

The only fullback among the top 100 so far, Juszczyk continues to prove his place as one of, if not the best at the position in the NFL. Far more than simply a blocker, Juszczyk is a crucial element of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. "Juice" scored six touchdowns for the 49ers in 2020 (two rushing, four receiving) and earned a five-year, $27 million contract extension this offseason, justly making him the highest-paid fullback in the sport.

Kittle was among the many 49ers who fought through injuries during the grueling 2020 season, only being able to play in eight games. Still, Kittle recorded the second-highest yards per game total of his career (79.6) and tied a career-high in yards per target (10.1). Kittle took one of the most significant drops of any NFL player, as he checked in at No. 7 overall in the previous iteration of the rankings.

Williams was as advertised in his first season with the 49ers in 2020, providing a sturdy blindside protection for Jimmy Garoppolo and the rest of the team's quarterbacks. Not only was Williams the best run-blocking offensive linemen in the NFL per Pro Football Focus grades, but the tackle allowed just 19 pressures in nearly 1,000 snaps over the 2020 season. Similar to Juszczyk, Williams was rewarded with a massive new contract that made him the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL.

We'll likely see Fred Warner check in somewhere among the top-40 once that is unveiled, but don't be surprised if there are more 49ers among the 100 players selected when next year's edition is released.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast