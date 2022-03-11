NFL Top 100 2022 free agents: J.C. Jackson highest-ranked player to avoid the tag
The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2022 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents, released players, and players who have received the franchise tag. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.
1. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (The Packers used the franchise tag on March 8.)
2. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson
3. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown (The Chiefs used the franchise tag on March 7.)
4. Saints tackle Terron Armstead
5. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on March 8.)
6. Rams edge rusher Von Miller
7. Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones
8. Bengals safety Jessie Bates (The Bengals used the franchise tag on March 7.)
9. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis
10. Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner
11. Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson
12. Saints safety Marcus Williams
13. Commanders guard Brandon Scherff
14. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston
15. Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen
16. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (The Dolphins used the franchise tag on March 8.)
17. Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah
18. Panthers cornerback Stephonx Gilmore
19. Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory
20. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu
21. Browns edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney
22. Seahawks tackle Duane Brown
23. Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham
24. Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (The Cowboys used the franchise tag on March 8.)
25. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
26. Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks
27. Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick
28. Chiefs edge rusher Melvin Ingram
29. Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell
30. Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward
31. Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky
32. Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota
33. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup
34. Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell
35. Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson (The Jaguars used the franchise tag on March 8.)
36. 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson
37. Bears guard James Daniels
38. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski
39. Former Titans guard Rodger Saffold
40. Bills edge rusher Jerry Hughes
41. Rams tackle Joe Noteboom
42. 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones
43. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs
44. Rams cornerback Darious Williams
45. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
46. Jets safety Marcus Maye
47. Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed
48. Titans center Ben Jones
49. Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward
50. Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson
51. Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk
52. Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston
53. Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark
54. Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun
55. Giants tight end Evan Engram
56. Rams guard Austin Corbett
57. Cowboys guard Connor Williams
58. Patriots tackle Trent Brown
59. Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas
60. Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson
61. Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz
62. Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan
63. Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa
64. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette
65. Cardinals running back James Conner
66. Colts tackle Eric Fisher
67. Browns tight end David Njoku (The Browns used the franchise tag on March 7.)
68. Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett
69. Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell
70. Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower
71. Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Reed
72. Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead
73. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch
74. Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson
75. Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling
76. Jets defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi
77. Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny
78. Jets tackle Morgan Moses
79. Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson
80. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell
81. Rams center Brian Allen
82. Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh
83. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon
84. Texans safety Justin Reid
85. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse
86. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr
87. Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson
88. Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day
89. Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett
90. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds
91. Ravens safety DeShon Elliott
92. Lions edge rusher Charles Harris
93. Bengals tackle Riley Reiff
94. Chargers linebacker Kyzir White
95. Patriots safety Devin McCourty
96. Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
97. Former Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens
98. 49ers edge rusher Arden Key
99. Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu
100. Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford
NFL Top 100 2022 free agents: J.C. Jackson highest-ranked player to avoid the tag originally appeared on Pro Football Talk