NFL Top 100 2022 free agents: J.C. Jackson highest-ranked player to avoid the tag

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2022 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents, released players, and players who have received the franchise tag. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.

1. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (The Packers used the franchise tag on March 8.)

2. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson

3. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown (The Chiefs used the franchise tag on March 7.)

4. Saints tackle Terron Armstead

5. Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on March 8.)

6. Rams edge rusher Von Miller

7. Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones

8. Bengals safety Jessie Bates (The Bengals used the franchise tag on March 7.)

9. Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis

10. Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner

11. Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson

12. Saints safety Marcus Williams

13. Commanders guard Brandon Scherff

14. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

15. Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen

16. Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (The Dolphins used the franchise tag on March 8.)

17. Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah

18. Panthers cornerback Stephonx Gilmore

19. Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory

20. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

21. Browns edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

22. Seahawks tackle Duane Brown

23. Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham

24. Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (The Cowboys used the franchise tag on March 8.)

25. Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

26. Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks

27. Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick

28. Chiefs edge rusher Melvin Ingram

29. Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell

30. Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward

31. Bills quarterback Mitch Trubisky

32. Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota

33. Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup

34. Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell

35. Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson (The Jaguars used the franchise tag on March 8.)

36. 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson

37. Bears guard James Daniels

38. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

39. Former Titans guard Rodger Saffold

40. Bills edge rusher Jerry Hughes

41. Rams tackle Joe Noteboom

42. 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones

43. Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs

44. Rams cornerback Darious Williams

45. Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

46. Jets safety Marcus Maye

47. Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed

48. Titans center Ben Jones

49. Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward

50. Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson

51. Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk

52. Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston

53. Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark

54. Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun

55. Giants tight end Evan Engram

56. Rams guard Austin Corbett

57. Cowboys guard Connor Williams

58. Patriots tackle Trent Brown

59. Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas

60. Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson

61. Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz

62. Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan

63. Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa

64. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette

65. Cardinals running back James Conner

66. Colts tackle Eric Fisher

67. Browns tight end David Njoku (The Browns used the franchise tag on March 7.)

68. Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett

69. Jaguars guard Andrew Norwell

70. Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower

71. Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Reed

72. Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead

73. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch

74. Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson

75. Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling

76. Jets defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi

77. Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny

78. Jets tackle Morgan Moses

79. Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson

80. Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell

81. Rams center Brian Allen

82. Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

83. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon

84. Texans safety Justin Reid

85. Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse

86. Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr

87. Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson

88. Rams defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day

89. Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett

90. Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds

91. Ravens safety DeShon Elliott

92. Lions edge rusher Charles Harris

93. Bengals tackle Riley Reiff

94. Chargers linebacker Kyzir White

95. Patriots safety Devin McCourty

96. Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

97. Former Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens

98. 49ers edge rusher Arden Key

99. Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu

100. Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford

