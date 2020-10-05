NFL Today, Week 4

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock (4) kicks a field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars from the hold of Kevin Huber in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

New England at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. EDT. The Patriots (2-1) and Chiefs (3-0) were scheduled to square off Sunday, but New England quarterback Cam Newton and Kansas City practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu were added to the COVID-19 reserve list this weekend and the game was moved to Monday night. It's the fourth straight season the teams will meet, but they're playing at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time in that stretch. As of Sunday night, it was uncertain whether Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham would start at quarterback for the Patriots. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are trying for a 4-0 start for the fourth consecutive year.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:50 p.m. EDT. Matt Ryan and the winless Falcons (0-3) head to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the undefeated Packers (3-0). Atlanta is trying to avoid its first 0-4 start since 1999. The Falcons are also hoping to end a troubling trend: They're the first team to lose twice in a season after leading by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter - doing so in each of their last two games. Meanwhile, Rodgers and the Packers have been rolling along. They're the first team in NFL history to have at least 35 points and no turnovers in each of their first three games.

- Tom Brady, Buccaneers, threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns, all to different receivers, helping Tampa Bay rally from a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31.

- Russell Wilson, Seahawks, passed for 360 yards and two TDs to help Seattle Seahawks improve to 4-0 with a 31-23 victory over Miami.

- Dak Prescott, Cowboys, was 41 of 58 for 502 yards and four touchdowns with an interception in a losing cause as Dallas fell to Cincinnati 49-38.

- Josh Allen, Bills, threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, leading Buffalo to a 30-23 victory at Las Vegas.

- Teddy Bridgewater, Panthers, threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, helping Carolina top Arizona 31-21.

- Lamar Jackson, Ravens, passed for two scores and ran for a 50-yard touchdown for Baltimore in a 31-17 victory at Washington.

- Joe Mixon, Bengals, ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass from Joe Burrow for another score as Cincinnati rolled past Jacksonville 33-25 for its first win of the season.

- Dalvin Cook, Vikings, rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns and Minnesota withstood a late rally from winless Houston to get its first victory, 31-23.

- Ronald Jones, Buccaneers, had 111 yards on 20 carries in Tampa Bay's 38-31 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

- D'Ernest Johnson and Kareem Hunt, Browns. Johnson ran for a career-high 95 yards on 13 attempts while helping fill in for an injured Nick Chubb, and Hunt had two TD runs in Cleveland's 49-38 win at Dallas.

- Chris Carson, Seahawks, rushed for two scores and finished with 80 yards on 16 carries in Seattle's 31-23 victory at Miami.

- Mike Evans, Buccaneers, had 122 yards receiving and a touchdown on seven catches in Tampa Bay's 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

- Odell Beckham Jr., Browns, caught two touchdown passes, including one from fellow receiver Jarvis Landry, and also went 50 yards for a score on a reverse in Cleveland's 49-38 victory at Dallas.

- Amari Cooper, Cowboys, had 12 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown in Dallas' 49-38 loss to Cleveland.

- Adam Thielen, Vikings, made eight catches for 114 yards and a TD to help Minnesota beat Houston 31-23.

- Terry McLaurin, Washington, caught 10 passes for 118 yards in a 31-17 loss to Baltimore.

- Randy Bullock, Bengals, kicked field goals of 35, 40, 46 and 30 yards in Cincinnati's 33-25 win over Jacksonville.

- Sam Koch, Ravens, completed a 15-yard pass on a fake punt on fourth-and-9 to set up the first of Lamar Jackson's two touchdown passes to tight end Mark Andrews in Baltimore's 31-17 win at Washington.

- Jordan Glasgow, Colts, blocked a punt by Pat O'Donnell on Chicago's opening drive and Indianapolis capitalized with a touchdown in a 19-11 victory.

- Jason Sanders, Dolphins, booted five field goals in a losing cause as Miami lost 31-23 to Seattle.

- Darious Williams, Rams, made a diving interception at the Los Angeles 7 with 52 seconds to play that helped preserve a 17-9 victory over the New York Giants.

