NFL Today, Week 3

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook runs from Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa (40) during a 39-yard touchdown run in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m. EDT. It's a Monday night matchup between Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (2-0) against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (2-0), a team that has won 14 straight regular-season games. It's also a showdown between the past two NFL MVPs, with Mahomes winning the award in 2018 and Jackson last season. The game is also the first in NFL history featuring two MVPs under the age of 26,

---

STARS

Passing

- Russell Wilson, Seahawks, threw five touchdown passes in Seattle's 38-31 win over Dallas and set an NFL record for most scoring passes in the first three games of a season with 14.

- Josh Allen, Bills, finished with four touchdown passes, including a 3-yard toss to Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, and also scored on a 1-yard run - making up for two turnovers - to help Buffalo top the Los Angeles Rams 35-32.

- Tom Brady, Buccaneers, tossed three touchdown passes and had 297 yards passing in Tampa Bay's 28-10 win at Denver.

- Nick Mullens, 49ers, threw for 343 yards and a touchdown while playing in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, leading San Francisco past the New York Giants 36-9.

- Nick Foles, Bears, came in for an ineffective Mitch Trubisky and tossed three TD passes to help Chicago rally from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Atlanta 30-26.

- Aaron Rodgers, Packers, was 21 of 32 for 283 yards and three TDs in Green Bay's 37-31 victory at New Orleans.

- Dak Prescott, Cowboys, passed for 472 yards and three touchdowns, but also had two interceptions in Dallas' 38-31 loss at Seattle.

---

Rushing

- Dalvin Cook, Vikings, ran for 181 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in Minnesota's 31-30 loss to Tennessee.

- Derrick Henry, Titans, rushed for 119 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns in Tennessee's 31-30 win at Minnesota.

- Sony Michel, Patriots, had 117 yards rushing on just nine carries in New England's 36-20 victory over Las Vegas.

- Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams, rushed for 114 yards and a TD in Los Angeles' 35-32 loss at Buffalo.

- Nick Chubb, Browns, had two touchdown runs and finished with 108 yards rushing in Cleveland's 34-20 victory over Washington.

- James Conner, Steelers, ran for 109 yards and the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to help Pittsburgh stay perfect with a 28-21 win over Houston.

---

Receiving

- Tyler Lockett, Seahawks, caught three touchdown passes and finished with nine receptions for 100 yards in Seattle's 38-31 win over Dallas.

- Allen Lazard, Packers, had 146 yards receiving and a TD on six catches in Green Bay's 37-30 victory at New Orleans.

- Alvin Kamara, Saints, had 13 catches for 139 yards and two scores, and also ran for 58 yards in New Orleans' 37-30 loss to Green Bay.

- Justin Jefferson, Vikings, had seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota's 31-30 loss to Tennessee.

- Allen Robinson, Bears, had 10 receptions for 123 yards and a TD in Chicago's 30-26 victory at Atlanta.

- Tyler Boyd, Bengals, caught 10 passes for 125 yards in Cincinnati's 23-23 tie at Philadelphia.

- Keenan Allen, Chargers, caught 13 passes for 132 yards and a TD in Los Angeles' 21-16 loss to Carolina.

- DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, had 137 yards receiving on 10 receptions in Arizona's 26-23 loss to Detroit.

---

Special Teams

- Stephen Gostkowski, Titans, made his career-high sixth field goal of game, a 55-yarder with 1:48 left that lifted undefeated Tennessee past Minnesota 31-30.

- Matt Prater, Lions, booted a 39-yard field goal as time expired, helping Detroit beat Arizona 23-20 to snap an 11-game losing streak dating to last season.

- Joey Slye, Panthers, kicked five field goals to offset a missed extra point in Carolina's 21-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

---

Defense

- Xavier Rhodes and T.J Carrie, Colts. Each returned interceptions of Sam Darnold for touchdowns in Indianapolis' 36-7 rout of the New York Jets. Rhodes added a second interception.

- Aldon Smith, Cowboys, had three sacks in Dallas' 38-31 loss at Seattle.

- Shilique Calhoun and Deatrich Wise Jr, Patriots. Calhoun had two forced fumbles and Wise a fumble recovery for a score in New England's 36-20 win over Las Vegas.

- Shaquil Barrett, Buccaneers, had two sacks and a safety to help Tampa Bay top Denver 28-10.

