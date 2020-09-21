NFL Today, Week 2

SCOREBOARD

Monday Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. EDT. The Raiders will debut their $2 billion stadium near the Las Vegas Strip on ''Monday Night Football.'' Raiders owner Mark Davis has dubbed it the ''Death Star'' from the ''Star Wars'' movies. Both teams opened the season with wins in Week 1. The Raiders won at Carolina and Drew Brees and the Saints topped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

---

STARS

Passing

- Dak Prescott, Cowboys, was 34 for 47 for 450 yards and a touchdown and had three touchdowns rushing in Dallas' 40-39 win over Atlanta. Prescott is the first player in NFL history to throw for at least 400 yards and run for three touchdowns.

- Josh Allen, Bills, finished 24 for 35 for 417 yards and four touchdowns in Buffalo's 31-28 win over Miami. The only other Bills player to throw for at least 415 yards and four scores was Joe Ferguson in 1983.

- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins, was 31 for 47 for 328 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's 31-28 loss to Buffalo.

- Matt Ryan, Falcons, was 24 for 36 for 273 yards and four touchdowns in Atlanta's 40-39 loss to Dallas.

- Ryan Tannehill, Titans, finished 18 for 24 for 239 yards and four touchdowns in Tennessee's 33-30 win over Jacksonville. It was his ninth straight game with at least two TDs, breaking the team mark held with Marcus Mariota, who set the record in 2016. This also was Tannehill's third career game with four TD passes and first since Oct. 25, 2015, in a win for Miami over Houston.

- Jared Goff, Rams, was 20 for 27 for 267 yards and three touchdowns in Los Angeles' 37-19 win over Philadelphia.

- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, was 27 for 47 for 302 yards and two touchdowns in Kansas City's 23-20 overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

---

Rushing

- Aaron Jones, Packers, had 18 carries for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard TD run, and added four receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay's 42-21 win over Detroit.

- Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers, had 12 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 31-17 win over Carolina.

- Jonathan Taylor, Colts, had 26 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis' 28-11 win over Minnesota.

- James Robinson, Jaguars, had 16 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville's 33-30 loss to Tennessee.

- James Conner, Steelers, had 16 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 26-21 win over Denver.

- Raheem Mostert, 49ers, had eight rushes for 92 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown, before leaving with a knee injury in San Francisco's 31-13 win over the New York Jets.

---

Receiving

- Tyler Higbee, Rams, had five catches for 54 yards and three touchdowns in Los Angeles' 37-19 win over Philadelphia.

- Jonnu Smith, Titans, had four catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns in Tennessee's 33-30 win over Jacksonville.

- CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, Cowboys. Lamb had six catches for 106 yards and Cooper had six catches for 100 yards in Dallas' 40-39 win over Atlanta.

- Stefon Diggs, Bills, had eight catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's 31-28 win over Miami.

- DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, Panthers, Moore had eight catches for 120 yards, Anderson had nine receptions for 109 yards in Carolina's 31-17 loss to Tampa Bay.

- Terry McLaurin, Washington, had seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in a 30-15 loss to Arizona.

- Mike Evans, Buccaneers, had seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 31-17 win over Carolina.

- Calvin Ridley, Falcons, had seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Atlanta's 40-39 loss to Dallas.

- Mo Alie-Cox, Colts, had five catches for 111 yards in Indianapolis' 28-11 win over Minnesota.

- Mike Gesicki, Dolphins, had eight catches for 130 yards and a touchdown in Miami's 31-28 loss to Buffalo.

---

Special Teams

- Harrison Butker, Chiefs, made two 58-yard field goals, including the overtime winner, in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

- Greg Zuerlein, Cowboys, kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired as Dallas overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Atlanta 40-39.

- Stephen Gostkowski, Titans, made a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 remaining to send Tennessee to a 33-30 win over Jacksonville.

- Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts, was 4 for 4 on field goals, in Indianapolis' 28-11 win over Minnesota.

