NFL Today, Week 12

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Nov. 26.

Tennessee (5-5) at Houston (7-3), 8:15 p.m. Monday's game is the Texans' first since owner Robert ''Bob'' McNair died on Friday at 81. ... This is the second straight AFC South game for the Titans, who snapped a six-game winning streak inside the division with a loss at Indianapolis. ... The Titans have won two straight and three of their past four against the Texans. ... Houston QB Deshaun Watson has thrown for 593 yards with six TDs and two interceptions in two meetings with the Titans.

---

STARS

Passing

-Philip Rivers, Chargers, was 28 for 29 for 259 yards and three touchdowns in Los Angeles' 45-10 win over Arizona. Rivers tied the NFL record for consecutive completions and set marks for the most to start a game as he completed his first 25 passes.

-Baker Mayfield, Browns, was 19 for 26 for 258 yards and four touchdowns in Cleveland's 35-20 win over Cincinnati.

-Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, was 29 for 38 for 312 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 27-9 win over San Francisco.

-Russell Wilson, Seahawks, finished 22 for 31 for 339 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle's 30-27 win over Carolina.

-Tom Brady, Patriots, was 20 for 31 for 283 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 27-13 win over the New York Jets. Brady became the career leader in total yards passing in regular-season and playoff games with 79,416 and reached 3,000 yards passing for the 16th season, tying Peyton Manning for second in NFL history behind Brett Favre's 18.

-Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, was 41 for 56 for 462 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions in Pittsburgh's 24-17 loss to Denver. Roethlisberger had 25 completions by halftime, the most in the first half in the regular season by a Steelers QB since 1960.

---

Rushing

-Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, had 17 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown and added 11 catches for 112 yards and a TD in Carolina's 30-27 loss to Seattle. He is the first player in Panthers history with at least 100 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in the same game.

-Sony Michel, Patriots, had 21 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown in New England's 27-13 win over the New York Jets.

-Gus Edwards, Ravens, had 23 carries for 118 yards in Baltimore's 34-17 win over Oakland.

-Phillip Lindsay, Broncos, had 14 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown in Denver's 24-17 win over Pittsburgh.

-Saquon Barkley, Giants, had 13 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown in New York's 25-22 loss to Philadelphia.

-Leonard Fournette, Jaguars, had 18 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns in Jacksonville's 24-21 loss to Buffalo.

-Matt Breida, 49ers, had 14 carries for 106 yards in San Francisco's 27-9 loss to Tampa Bay.

---

Receiving

-Tyler Lockett and David Moore, Seahawks. Lockett had five catches for 107 yards and a touchdown and Moore had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown in Seattle's 30-27 win over Carolina.

-JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers, had 13 catches for 189 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown, in Pittsburgh's 24-17 loss to Denver.

-T.Y. Hilton, Colts, had seven catches for 125 yards in Indianapolis' 27-24 win over Miami

-Mike Evans, Buccaneers, had six catches for 116 yards in Tampa Bay's 27-9 win over San Francisco.

---

Special Teams

-Cyrus Jones, Ravens, returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown in Baltimore's 34-17 win over Oakland.

-Chris Boswell, Steelers, threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva on a fake field goal in Pittsburgh's 24-17 loss to Denver. Boswell is the first player to throw for a TD and kick a FG in the same game since 2012 when David Akers did it. Villanueva became the first Steelers O-lineman to catch a touchdown pass since Ray Pinney against the Browns in 1983.

-Sebastian Janikowski, Seahawks, was 3 for 3 on field goals, including a 31-yarder as time expired in Seattle's 30-27 win over Carolina.

-Jake Elliott, Eagles, was 3 for 3 on field goals, including a go-ahead 43-yarder with 22 seconds remaining in Philadelphia's 25-22 win over the New York Giants.

-Jason Myers, Jets, was 2 for 2 on field goals, including a 55-yarder. He set an NFL record with five field goals of 55 yards or longer in one season. He also tied the team's home record for longest field goal for the fourth time this season.

---

Defense

-Terrell Suggs and Matt Judon, Ravens, Suggs returned a fumble 43 yards for a touchdown and Judon had three sacks and a forced fumble in Baltimore's 34-17 win over Oakland. The 36-year-old Suggs scored his first TD since November 2, 2008.

-Robert Nkemdiche, Cardinals, had 2 1/2 sacks in Arizona's 45-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

-Joey Bosa, Chargers, had two sacks in the Los Angeles' 45-10 win over Arizona.

---

MILESTONES

The Colts' Andrew Luck has thrown at least three touchdown passes in eight consecutive games, tying Peyton Manning (in 2004) for the second-longest streak of consecutive games with at least three touchdown passes in a single season in NFL history. Only Tom Brady (10 games in 2011) had a longer such streak in a single season. ... Nick Chubb of the Browns had a rushing and receiving touchdown for the second consecutive game. He is one of the four rookies in NFL history with back-to-back games with a rushing TD and receiving TD, joining the Giants' Saquon Barkley, Rodney Culver of the Colts in 1992 and Kink Richards of the 1933 Giants. ... Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who rushed for 119 yards in his first start in Week 11 against Cincinnati, has 190 yards rushing in his first two NFL starts, the most by a quarterback in his first two starts in the Super Bowl era. ... Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 75-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster in the first quarter against Jacksonville was the longest touchdown pass by a rookie in franchise history.

---

STREAKS & STATS

The Patriots (8-3) beat the Jets 27-13 and clinched their 18th straight season with a .500 record or better. That ranks second in NFL history to only Dallas, which had 21 in a row from 1965-85. The Jets' losing streak reached five games. ... Cleveland routed Cincinnati 35-20 for its first road win since 2015, emphatically snapping a streak of 25 straight road losses that was one shy of the Lions' NFL record. The Browns' 28 first-half points were their most since 1991, when they scored 31 against the Colts. The Browns also ended a run of seven straight losses to their intrastate rival. The Bengals lost for the fifth time in six games. ... The Chargers pounded the Cardinals 45-10 for their seventh win in the last eight games. ... The Jaguars extended their losing streak to seven games with a 24-21 loss to Buffalo. ... The Panthers suddenly find themselves on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture after losing three straight and having their 10-game home winning streak snapped in a 30-27 loss to Seattle. ... The Eagles rallied past the Giants for a 25-22 win and are 17-4 against the Giants since 2008, including 9-1 in the past 10. ... The Colts rallied past the Dolphins 27-24 and have won five straight, their longest winning streak since 2014.

---

SIDELINED

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton injured his right thumb in a 35-20 loss to the Browns. Dalton was hurt on his passing hand while trying to recover a shotgun snap that sailed over his head in the third quarter and didn't return. Two other players were hurt for Cincinnati: backup offensive lineman Jake Fisher, who suffered a back injury, and cornerback Tony McRae, who gave two thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the field after a third-quarter concussion. ... The Chargers' high-powered offense suffered a possible setback when running back Melvin Gordon left with a knee injury in the third quarter of Los Angeles' blowout victory over Arizona. ... The Ravens lost safety Tony Jefferson to an ankle injury in their victory over the Raiders. Oakland defensive tackle Maurice Hurst left in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury, and defensive end Jacquies Smith left in the first half after hurting an Achilles. ... The Dolphins lost receiver Danny Amendola to a right knee injury and center Travis Swanson to an ankle injury in the first quarter of their loss to the Colts. Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack entered the concussion protocol in the fourth quarter.

---

SPEAKING

''Three weeks ago if somebody had said this was going to happen I would have slapped them.'' - Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on his team's three-game losing streak after a 30-27 loss to Seattle.

---

''It seemed like it took me forever to get there.'' - 36-year-old Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs on his 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown in a 34-17 win over Oakland.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL