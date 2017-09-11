NFL Today, Week 1

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Sept. 10

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. EDT. The Saints' Drew Brees had a NFL-leading 5,208 yards passing last season, a record seventh time he's topped the league, and will play out the final year of his contract with New Orleans. Sam Bradford is coming off a career-best season for Minnesota, and also is playing 2017 on an expiring deal while the Vikings wait for 2014 first-round draft pick Teddy Bridgewater to recover from a severe knee injury last summer.

---

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver, 10:20 p.m. EDT. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is 3-9 in his last 12 games against Von Miller and the Broncos, with 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Rivers also has been sacked 37 times by Denver in that span, including 13 by Miller. Vance Joseph will be making his head coaching debut for the Broncos.

---

STARS

Passing

- Matthew Stafford, Lions, tossed four touchdown passes and went 29 of 41 for 292 yards with an interception in his first game as the NFL's highest-paid player, leading Detroit to a 35-23 victory over Arizona.

- Matt Ryan, Falcons, threw for 321 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta's 23-17 win at Chicago.

- Carson Wentz, Eagles, passed for 307 yards and two scores to help Philadelphia top Washington 30-17.

- Jared Goff, Rams, went 21 of 29 for a career-high 306 yards and a TD in Los Angeles' 46-9 rout of Indianapolis.

- Derek Carr, Raiders, had 262 yards passing and two touchdowns in Oakland's 26-16 win at Tennessee - his first game since breaking his right leg late last season.

---

Rushing

- LeSean McCoy, Bills, ran for 110 yards on 22 carries in Buffalo's 21-12 win over the New York Jets.

- Leonard Fournette, Jaguars, had 100 yards rushing and a touchdown on 26 attempts in his NFL debut, helping Jacksonville to a 29-7 win at Houston.

- Terrance West, Ravens, ran for 80 yards and a TD on 19 carries in Baltimore's 20-0 victory at Cincinnati.

- Marshawn Lynch, Raiders, had 76 yards rushing on 18 attempts in Oakland's 26-16 win at Tennessee - his first regular-season game since coming out of retirement.

---

Receiving

- Antonio Brown, Steelers, caught 11 passes for 182 yards in Pittsburgh's 21-18 win at Cleveland.

- Golden Tate, Lions, had 10 receptions for 107 yards as Detroit topped Arizona 35-23.

- Kenny Golladay, Lions, caught two TD passes in his NFL debut to help Detroit defeat Arizona 35-23.

- Nelson Agholor, Eagles, had 86 yards receiving, including a 58-yard TD, in Philadelphia's 30-17 victory at Washington.

- Austin Hooper, Falcons, had 128 yards receiving and a TD on two catches in Atlanta's 23-17 win at Chicago.

---

Special Teams

- Giorgio Tavecchio, Raiders, kicked field goals of 20, 52, 52 and 43 yards in his NFL debut, helping Oakland top Tennessee 26-16.

- Matt Prater, Lions, made a 58-yard field goal and averaged 34.8 yards on four punts - with a long of 47 - in relief of the injured Kasey Redfern in Detroit's 35-23 victory over Arizona

- Greg Zuerlein, Rams, made all three of his field-goal attempts and five extra points to help kick Los Angeles past Indianapolis 46-9.

- Matt Bryant, Falcons, booted three field goals and two extra points in Atlanta's 23-17 win at Chicago.

---

Defense

- Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue, Jaguars. Campbell had four of Jacksonville's franchise-record 10 sacks in a 29-7 win at Houston. Ngakoue had two sacks and forced two fumbles.

- Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins, returned an interception of Carson Wentz 24 yards for a touchdown in Washington's 30-17 loss to Philadelphia. He has scored on all three of his career INTs.

- Brandon Graham, Eagles, had two sacks and forced a fumble in Philadelphia's 30-17 victory at Washington.

- Terrell Suggs, Ravens, sacked Cincinnati's Andy Dalton twice and forced a fumble in Baltimore's 20-0 win.

- T.J. Watt, Steelers. The little brother of J.J. Watt had two sacks and an interception in his NFL debut, helping Pittsburgh to a 21-18 win at Cleveland.

- Justin Bethel, Cardinals, returned Matthew Stafford's first pass 82 yards for a touchdown in Arizona's 35-23 loss at Detroit.

---

STREAKS & STATS

Philadelphia's 30-17 win at Washington on Sunday snapped a five-game skid against the Redskins dating to Sept. 9, 2014. The Eagles won at FedEx Field for the first time since 2013. ... Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger improved to 21-2 in his career against Cleveland with a 21-18 win. The Steelers also improved to 32-6 against the Browns since 1999. Meanwhile, the Browns have lost 13 straight openers. ... Jacksonville had a franchise-record 10 sacks and forced four turnovers against Houston in a 29-7 victory, its first in a season-opener since 2011. ... Jets quarterback Josh McCown went 26 of 39 for 187 yards in a 21-12 loss at Buffalo, opening his 15th NFL season by extending his personal losing streak to eight games. The skid dates to Oct. 11, 2015, when he led Cleveland to a 33-30 win over Baltimore. McCown is 1-17 in his last 18 starts. ... Aaron Rodgers' regular-season streak of passes without an interception ended at a career-high 251 when Nazair Jones intercepted him at 9:26 of the first quarter of Green Bay's 17-9 win over Seattle. It was Rodgers' first interception since Nov. 13, 2016, at Tennessee. ... Atlanta's Austin Hooper had an 88-yard touchdown reception in the Falcons' 23-17 win at Chicago, the longest TD catch by a tight end in a season opener in NFL history.

