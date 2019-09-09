NFL Today, Week 1

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Sept. 9

Houston at New Orleans, 7:10 p.m. EDT. The Texans have won three of the past four AFC South titles. J.J. Watt led the AFC with 16 sacks and had a career-high seven forced fumbles in 2018. Deshaun Watson had 4,165 yards and 26 TDs passing. The Saints were the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs in 2018, and lost to the L.A. Rams in the NFC title game marred by NFL-acknowledged officiating mistakes.

---

Denver at Oakland, 10:20 p.m. EDT. Joe Flacco makes his Denver debut as the Broncos head to Oakland for the final time in the regular season before the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020. The Raiders enter the game after a drama-filled week involving wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was released Saturday and later signed with the New England Patriots.

---

STARS

Passing

- Lamar Jackson, Ravens, was 17 for 20 for 324 yards and five touchdown passes and a perfect 158.3 rating in Baltimore's 59-10 rout of Miami.

- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, finished 25 for 33 for 378 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City's 40-26 win over Jacksonville.

- Dak Prescott, Cowboys, was 25 for 32 for 405 yards and a career high-tying four touchdown passes in Dallas' 35-17 win over the New York Giants. He also had a perfect passer rating.

-Tom Brady, Patriots, completed 24 of 36 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns in New England's 33-3 victory over Pittsburgh.

- Carson Wentz, Eagles, was 28 for 39 for 313 yards and three touchdowns in Philadelphia's 32-27 win over Washington.

- Andy Dalton, Bengals, finished 35 for 51 for a career-high 418 yards and two touchdown passes in Cincinnati's 21-20 loss to Seattle.

- Matthew Stafford, Lions, was 27 for 45 for 385 yards and three touchdown passes in Detroit's 27-27 tie with Arizona.

- Case Keenum, Redskins, finished 30 for 44 for 380 yards and three touchdowns in Washington's 32-27 loss to Philadelphia.

---

Rushing

- Marlon Mack, Colts, had 25 carries for 174 yards and a touchdown in Indianapolis' 30-24 overtime loss to the L.A. Chargers.

- Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, had 19 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina's 30-27 loss to the L.A. Rams.

- Dalvin Cook, Vikings, finished with 21 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota's 28-12 victory over Atlanta.

- Mark Ingram, Ravens, had 14 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore's 59-10 win over Miami.

- Saquon Barkley, Giants, had 11 carries for 120 yards in New York's 35-17 loss to Dallas.

- Austin Ekeler, Chargers, had 12 carries for 58 yards and the winning touchdown in overtime, and added six receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns as Los Angeles topped Indianapolis 30-24.

---

Receiving

- Sammy Watkins, Chiefs, had nine receptions for 198 yards and touchdowns of 68, 49 and 3 yards in Kansas City's 40-26 win over Jacksonville.

- DeSean Jackson, Eagles, finished with eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Philadelphia's 32-27 win over Washington. Jackson's touchdowns covered 51 and 53 yards and gave him 31 TDs of at least 50 yards in his career. Only Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had more at 36.

- Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, Ravens. First-round pick Brown had four catches for 147 yards and touchdowns of 47 and 83 yards, and Andrews had eight catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's 59-10 win over Miami.

- D.J. Chark, Jaguars, had four receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown in Jacksonville's 40-26 loss Kansas City.

- Terry McLaurin, Redskins, had five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 32-27 loss to Philadelphia.

- Michael Gallup, Cowboys, had seven catches for 158 yards in Dallas' 35-17 win over the N.Y. Giants.

- John Ross, Bengals, had seven catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 21-20 loss to Seattle.

- Keenan Allen, Chargers, had eight catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' 30-24 overtime win over Indianapolis.

- John Brown, Bills, had seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo's 17-16 win over the Jets.

- Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, had eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in Arizona's 27-27 tie with Detroit. He surpassed Antonio Gates (116 TDs) for the sixth most in NFL history.

---

Special Teams

- Harrison Butker, Chiefs, was 4 for 4 on field goals and extra points in Kansas City's 40-26 win over Jacksonville.

- Zane Gonzalez, Cardinals, was 4 for 4 on field goals in Arizona's 27-27 tie with Detroit.

---

Defense

- C.J. Mosley and Jordan Jenkins, Jets. Mosley returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown and Jenkins tackled Frank Gore in the end zone for a safety in a 17-16 loss to Buffalo.

- Cameron Wake and Malcolm Butler, Titans. Wake had 2+ sacks, including a safety, and Butler returned an interception 38 yards for touchdown in Tennessee's 43-13 win over Cleveland.

- Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon, 49ers. Sherman returned an interception 31 yards for a touchdown and Witherspoon returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in San Francisco's 31-17 win over Tampa Bay.

- Devon Kennard, Lions, had three sacks in Detroit's 27-27 tie with Arizona.

- Vernon Hargreaves, Buccaneers, returned an interception 15 yards for a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 31-17 loss to San Francisco.

---

MILESTONES

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald became the franchise's leader in regular-season games played with 235. He broke the record set by kicker Jim Bakken. ... Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones became the second-fastest player to reach 700 receptions as he did it in his 112th game. ... The Jets' Le'Veon Bell became the fastest player in NFL history to get 8,000 yards from scrimmage for his career. He reached the milestone with a 5-yard run, his first carry for New York in the first quarter of his 63rd game. The 27-year-old Bell entered the game with 7,996 yards from scrimmage.

---

PURPLE REIGN

The Ravens blasted the Dolphins 59-10 and set several team records in the process. They set a franchise record for points in the first half, and an NFL record for points in the first half of an opener, taking a 42-10 lead at the break. They broke franchise marks for points and total yards with 643. Lamar Jackson tied a franchise record with five touchdowns passing. The Ravens have outscored the Dolphins 137-16 in three meetings since 2016.

---

STREAKS & STATS

DeSean Jackson caught two touchdown passes in the Eagles' 32-27 win over Washington. Those were his first regular-season receiving touchdowns with Philadelphia since Dec. 15, 2013. ... The Browns committed 18 penalties for 182 yards and lost to the Titans 43-13 and fell to 1-19-1 in openers since 1999. ... Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was held to a career-low minus-2 yards rushing in Carolina's 30-27 loss to the L.A. Rams. ... Indianapolis' Adam Vinatieri experienced something for the first time in his 24-year career: two missed field goals and a missed extra point in the same game in a 30-24 loss to the Chargers. It is the 18th time he has missed two or more field goals in a game. ... The Chargers' Ty Long became the first player since Miami's Olindo Mare in 1997 to have an extra point, field goal and punt in his first NFL game.

---

EJECTIONS

Three players were ejected from games on the opening Sunday. Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson was disqualified for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro. The drama began at the end of a running play in the second quarter when Robinson was on the ground and delivered a blow with his leg to Vaccaro. ... Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ejected after taking a swing at Chiefs linebacker Demarcus Robinson. Jack had to be restrained by two team officials and essentially pulled off the field. Jack and receiver Sammy Watkins got into a shoving match after a play, and then Robinson came in and shoved Jack in the back. ... San Francisco linebacker Kwon Alexander was penalized 15 yards and dismissed for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on a hit to Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston as he was sliding after a 5-yard run. Alexander, who spent the past four seasons with the Buccaneers, was playing in his first game since signing with the 49ers as a free agent this year.

---

CITY OF BROTHERLY LOVE

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating outside the stadium after he wore a Redskins jersey and hat to the party. Scott didn't appear to get injured in the video of the fight. He stuck around and took selfies, according to posts by other fans. Scott has become a popular player in the city for responding to invitations on social media and showing up to hang out with fans. He dropped in at wedding reception earlier in the summer.

---

SIDELINED

Nick Foles broke his left collarbone when Chris Jones hit him hard and landed on top of him as Foles threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark in the Jaguars' 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Foles will have surgery Monday. He is expected to be put on injured reserve, which would make him ineligible to play again until Week 11 at the earliest. It was one of two significant shoulder injuries in Jacksonville. The Chiefs lost star receiver Tyreek Hill after he landed on his shoulder in the first half, and Hill was taken to a hospital after the game for treatment. ... Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, departed with a groin injury against the Bills, a key moment in Buffalo's rally to a 17-16 victory. The Jets also lost rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, with an ankle injury. Williams was in a walking boot after the game. ... Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had his right X-rayed after Cleveland's season-opening 43-13 flop against Tennessee. The X-rays were negative and Mayfield, who left with his wrist heavily taped, said he would be ''all right.'' ... The Washington Redskins lost two defensive linemen, Jonathan Allen (left knee) and Caleb Brantley (right ankle), in their loss to the Eagles. Philadelphia defensive tackle Malik Jackson limped off the field in the fourth quarter and wore a walking boot after the game.

---

SPEAKING

''You all can crown them if you want to crown them. We still have to play football.'' - Titans tight end Delanie Walker, who had two touchdown receptions in his team's 43-13 rout of Cleveland which fizzled in its highly anticipated opener.

---

''I couldn't stay calm. I was overly excited like a kid before Christmas, knowing what I mean to the city and what the city means to me. I couldn't think of it being any other way,'' - Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson on playing his first game back in Philadelphia since former Eagles coach Chip Kelly cut him following his third Pro Bowl season in 2013.

---

''Not bad for a running back.'' - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who tied a franchise record with five touchdowns passing in Baltimore's 59-10 win over Miami.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL