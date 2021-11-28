Titans' Randy Bullock kicked two of the loudest doinks you'll ever hear

Tennessee Titans kicker Randy Bullock didn't have a great first half against the New England Patriots on Sunday. He missed a field goal and an extra point, and missed them in the loudest way possible.

Instead of going through the uprights, which is what you want when kicking a field goal or extra point, both of Bullock's kicks doinked off the right goalpost with extremely loud clangs.

RANDY BULLOCK DOINKED THE EXTRA POINT! pic.twitter.com/4G3Qs5uf38 — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) November 28, 2021

RANDY BULLOCK IS LIVING IN DOINK CITY pic.twitter.com/dfZsPnx4cU — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) November 28, 2021

Were the goalposts mic'd up? Because that's exactly what it sounded like when the ball made contact with the upright.

Besides the volume, those clangers represent four total points that were left on the table, points that the Titans desperately need. The Patriots have been mowing down opponents with reckless abandon. After starting the season 2-4, they've won five straight games, and are going for their sixth against the Titans. They jumped out to an early lead and hadn't given it up at the end of the first half.

It could be a whole lot worse for the Titans, though. After allowing a first quarter touchdown, their defense managed to hold the Pats to three straight field goals in the first half. And Bullock got his redemption near the end of the second quarter when the Titans offense managed to score a touchdown and kicked the ball straight down the middle for the extra point.