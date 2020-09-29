Titans' COVID-19 outbreak: What you need to know

The NFL’s first coronavirus storm has arrived.

Three Tennessee Titans players and at least five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Two team facilities have been evacuated. Sunday’s game between the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers would appear to be in jeopardy. A week of uncertainty is ahead.

Yahoo Sports consulted a variety of sources, including Emory University epidemiologist Zachary Binney, to break down a complicated situation. Here is what we know, what we don’t know, what we expect, and why the NFL responded as it did.

What do we know about the Titans’ outbreak?

On Saturday morning, Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen entered COVID-19 protocol. Bowen did not travel to Minnesota for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. The rest of the team did, and played as scheduled.

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced that three Titans players and five Titans staffers (reportedly not including Bowen) had tested positive. The team shut down all activity at their facility. The Vikings, who played the Titans two days earlier, also shut down all in-person team activities.

I’m told both #Titans and #Vikings franchises became aware of a Covid outbreak late Monday/early Tues and began contact tracing. It included contract tracing on #Titans return flight, which is suggestive that an infected person was in the team’s traveling party and on the plane. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 29, 2020

What happens next?

The Titans and Vikings will continue to undergo regular testing. The individuals who tested positive will be isolated.

The teams will work with the league, the NFLPA and doctors to “evaluate close contacts.” They’ll proceed based on those contact tracing investigations. Practices and in-person meetings will be suspended indefinitely in the meantime.

Why do team facilities need to be shut down?

Because there is no way of knowing who else has already contracted the virus. Continuing business as usual would risk further spread within the Titans and/or Vikings.

Two characteristics of the virus complicate matters, and make shutdowns necessary:

1. There is a lag time between the administration of a COVID test (the actual nasal swabbing) and the test result. That lag, in the NFL’s case, is usually 12-24 hours. In those 12-24 hours, a person who has COVID doesn’t know they have COVID, but is capable of infecting others.

2. People who have been infected don’t test positive until days after they’ve contracted the virus. The virus’ incubation period is usually 3-7 days. In layman’s terms, that means that an NFL player who contracted the virus on Sunday would almost certainly test negative on Monday, and would likely test negative on Tuesday. He would likely test positive for the first time on Wednesday at the earliest, and possibly not until Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Have any Vikings tested positive?

No, not yet – at least not that we know of. As explained above, that’s expected. It doesn’t mean no Vikings player contracted COVID during Sunday’s game against the Titans. If any did, positive test results would likely begin appearing Wednesday at the earliest.

Did the Titans play a game with players who had COVID?

Yes – but they didn’t know it at the time.

This is where the incubation period and testing lag make things tricky. A coach could get tested on Friday morning, meet with, yell at and converse with players all day Friday, and get a positive test result Saturday morning. That would mean the coach was positive, and likely infectious, all day Friday (and perhaps some of Thursday as well).

Now, let’s say that coach infected five players on Friday. All those players would have been tested Saturday. All of them would have returned negative tests Saturday night or Sunday morning (again, because the virus takes time to incubate). They would have played Sunday. They likely wouldn’t test positive until Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

