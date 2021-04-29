Report: Tim Tebow worked out for Jaguars, trying for comeback as TE

Do you remember Tim Tebow? The Heisman Trophy-winning Florida Gators quarterback who couldn't quite make it in the NFL, then tried a career as a minor league baseball player?

He's back. Again.

According to both Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tebow is attempting to make an NFL comeback, but not as a quarterback. This time he's a tight end, and he reportedly reached out to his old Florida coach Urban Meyer, who is now the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, to request a tryout.

Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

If you're wondering how Tebow got in touch with Meyer, it's possible he could have sent him a text or called him up. But it's also possible that they could have run into each other on the street outside their homes. According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, Meyer and his wife recently purchased a home on the same street as Tebow and his wife live.

The unsinkable Tim Tebow

Tebow, 33, is now making his third attempt at a career as a professional athlete. Drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 following a four-year career at Florida, He spent his first year in the NFL primarily as a backup. He started 11 games in 2011 but fumbled constantly, and finished the season with the lowest completion rate in the league.

Tebow's services were no longer needed by the Broncos after they signed Peyton Manning in 2012, so they traded him to the New York Jets. He appeared in 12 games, starting just two. His completion rate was considerably higher than it was in 2011, but that's only because he threw eight total passes during the season, six of which were caught. It wasn't much of a surprise when the Jets released him after the end of the season.

The next stop for Tebow was the New England Patriots, where he played in several preseason games in 2013 before being cut. He tried the NFL again in 2015, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles to compete for the job of third-string quarterback. Just like with the Patriots, Tebow was cut by the Eagles before the season began.

A year after his NFL career ended, Tebow tried professional baseball. After a showcase in front of numerous teams, he was signed by the New York Mets in September 2016. He spent four seasons in the minors, never earning a promotion to the majors. He announced in early 2021 that he'd chosen to retire.

Tebow doesn't seem ready to end the professional athlete chapter of his life. It's been 11 years since he was drafted into the NFL, but for Tebow, hope obviously springs eternal.

Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow is back. Again. Some more. Seriously. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

