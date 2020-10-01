NFL tightens rules regarding COVID-19 protocol

Barry Werner

The NFL is laying down the law when it comes to COVID-19 and the way the players and team personnel are protecting themselves against the coronavirus.


Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer spoke on the topic.


Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers are turning to a virus-killing robot to protect fans.


And the Atlanta Falcons are going to have their stadium cleaned by drones.