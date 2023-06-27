NFL tickets: Raiders resale ticket prices up $240 from 2022, second-most expensive in NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders did not make the playoffs during the 2022 season, but that certainly hasn’t impacted ticket prices at all. Fans are still flocking to Allegiant Stadium to see their favorite team and now they are one of the hottest tickets in the NFL.

According to TicketSmarter, the average resale price of Raiders tickets is $523, which ranks as the second-most expensive in the NFL. The Raiders have seen their ticket prices rise up $240 from the 2022 season alone.

One of the reasons why tickets are so expensive in Las Vegas is the fact the Raiders play in one of the nicest stadiums in the NFL. The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is a state-of-the-arc stadium that can hold nearly 72,000 people when expanded.

It’s a beautiful stadium and the Raiders have been highly competitive over the last two years despite a 16-18 record. They play entertaining games against big-time opponents with elite quarterbacks. When you go to Las Vegas to see a game, the Raiders (and the opposing team) usually put on quite the show.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire