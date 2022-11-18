Lions fans hoping to scout in Week 11 Detroit’s Week 12 opponent won’t have to go far. The Bills are playing at Ford Field, hosting the Browns in a game moved from Buffalo due to a massive snowstorm.

Per the NFL, details are being finalized regarding the purchase of tickets to the game.

Earlier on Thursday, Bills G.M. Brandon Beane said that Buffalo season-ticket holders and app users will have priority, when the tickets go on sale on Friday. Beane also said that the cost of tickets will be much lower than usual.

“They’re not gonna be standard price,” Beane said. “Unless you’re a Cleveland Browns fan.”

For Cleveland Browns fans, Detroit is about 20 miles closer than Buffalo. And with Buffalo residents possibly snowed in, more tickets will likely be available than if the game were played at the Bills’ home stadium.

Regardless, it’s hard to imagine the stadium being full on Sunday.

NFL: Ticket details for Browns-Bills in Detroit are being finalized originally appeared on Pro Football Talk