Thursday Night Football live tracker: Surging Jaguars battle stumbling Jets as both try to make AFC playoffs

Zach Wilson and the Jets face the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in a battle that could all but eliminate the loser from AFC playoff contention. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The top two picks of the 2021 NFL draft are set to do battle on Thursday Night Football.

Trevor Lawrence might be arriving as the Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise quarterback before our very eyes. The New York Jets, meanwhile, are turning to Zach Wilson again only because of injury.

This is a prime spot for both quarterbacks and teams to make a statement. Who will do so?

Follow live with Yahoo Sports.