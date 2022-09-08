NFL Thursday Night Football Week 1: Rams-Bills inactives announced

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is looking to take down the Super Bowl champs at home in Thursday's NFL season opener. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The wait is finally over! The 2022 NFL regular season begins Thursday, and the season kicks off with one heck of a game. The defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, start their season at home against the team everyone believes will win it all this year, the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen and the Bills come into the season as everybody's darling, to the point where the team is actually favored to beat the reigning Super Bowl champions at home. Matthew Stafford, who spent the offseason recovering from an elbow issue, and Aaron Donald, who got a lucrative contract extension in the offseason, will have something to say about that.

If you are just as excited as we are for the start of the NFL season, you've come to the right place. Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest updates, news and highlights as the Bills and Rams square off to begin the 2022 NFL season.