The Houston Texans will try to pull a huge upset of the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

It's Philadelphia vs. Houston across America.

The Eagles put their 7-0 record on the line on Thursday Night Football against the Texans, while 1,500 miles away the Phillies and Astros do battle in Game 5 of the World Series.

But football's the focus here. Will Jalen Hurts and Co. stay unbeaten, or will the Texans pull the upset of the year?

Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.